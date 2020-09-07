India Sulfuric Acid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region.

India Sulfuric Acid Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period. Indian economy is basically an agrarian economy and even now nearly 68% of workforce directly or indirectly depends on agriculture. Rise in demand for phosphate fertilizers is driving the India sulfuric acid market. Growing application of sulfuric acid in processing of fertilizers and other industrial chemicals, coupled with rising initiatives by Government of India to collaborate with global manufacturing firms, are further expected to drive India sulfuric acid market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sulfuric acid, a highly reactive acid, is completely miscible in water. It is one of the extensively produced and consumed commercial chemicals globally. Sulfuric acid is the largest volume commodity chemical produced in the world. Sulfuric acid is an odorless, colorless liquid, which is extensively utilized in the phosphate fertilizer industry.

Sulfuric acid is manufactured by two process, contact and lead chamber. In contact process vanadium pentoxide is used as catalyst for produce highly concentrated sulfuric acid. In contact process elemental sulfur and hydrogen sulfide are used as a raw material in the presence of a suitable catalyst, primarily vanadium pentoxide.

In lead chamber process, sulfur dioxide is introduced with steam and nitrogen dioxide into large chambers lined with sheet lead where the gases are sprayed down with water and chamber acid having a concentration of 62% – 70%. Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are dissolved, during which the sulfur dioxide is oxidized to sulfuric acid.

Based on the application, the fertilizer segment is dominates the India sulfuric acid market. Sulfuric acid is primarily utilized in the production of phosphoric acid, which is used to manufacture fertilizers such as triple superphosphate and mono and diammonium phosphates. Fertilizers, especially phosphate fertilizers produced from wet-process phosphoric acid, is a major end-use industry of the sulfuric acid market.

In terms of consumption, fertilizer segment consumed around 60% of manufactured sulfuric acid.

Further, sulfuric acid is widely consumed in the synthesis of specialty chemicals such as nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, dyes, pigments, and titanium dioxide. Therefore, demand for sulfuric acid from the chemical synthesis segment is projected to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Sulfuric acid is used to manufacture of rayon. Sulfuric acid serves as an electrolyte in lead-acid storage batteries. Sulfuric acid is used in the pulp and paper industry, often for use in chlorine dioxide generation. Sulfuric acid is used in many other chemical processes and various wastewater and pH control applications.

Demand for sulfuric acid is estimated to increase significantly in the near future due to the rise in the usage of the acid in fertilizers and other specialty and bulk chemicals such as nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, and titanium dioxide. Demand for fertilizers, especially phosphate fertilizers, is anticipated to increase significantly due to the rise in production of cereals and oilseeds such as wheat, rice, cotton, and soya bean due to the growth in global population.

Government subsidies for fertilizers and agricultural development in India is estimated to boost the phosphate fertilizers industry.

Rise in India consumption of phosphate fertilizers is projected to propel the demand for sulfuric acid during the forecast period. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and crude oil during the forecast period is likely to hamper the sulfuric acid market. Recovery methods employed for regeneration of sulfuric acid and elemental sulfur are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the India Sulfuric Acid Market

India Sulfuric Acid Market, by Manufacturing Process

Contact Process

Lead Chamber Process

India Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application

Fertilizers

Chemical Synthesis

Wastewater Treatment

Metal and Mining

Semiconductors

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Key Players operating in the India Sulfuric Acid Market

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Khaitan Chemicals

Fertilizers Limited

BASF SE

Nouryon

Southern States Chemical

Honeywell International Inc.

