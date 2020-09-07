India Ethyl Acetate Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By End-User Industry, Application and Region.

India Ethyl Acetate Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 10.8% during a forecast period. Ethyl acetic acid is an ester complex which is synthesized from esterification of ethanol and acetic acid in the presence of a strong acid. It is utilized as a solvent for varnishes, finishes, cleaning, and nitrocellulose. Ultra-pure ethyl acetic acid is employed as a nail polish remover and cleaning of electric circuit sheets.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42022/

Low purity ethyl acetic acid can be utilized in pharmaceuticals, scents, printing inks, and foods. It can be utilized as a solvent for decaffeination of tea and coffee and in herbicides. Ethyl acetic acid is utilized in covering formulations for wood furniture, manufacturing of instruments, mining hardware, farming hardware, and marine equipment.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global as well as regional markets for Ethyl Acetate with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

India is developing at comparatively faster than global growth rate and the share of Indian petrochemical industry is increasing in total global production. Hence, India ethyl acetate market is amplify at highest rate in forecast period. The high growth in demand of ethyl acetate is primarily driven by growth in packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and consumer sectors.

In India, the necessity for ethyl acetate is growing because of its raising applications in coating formulations for wood furniture, manufacturing of instruments, mining hardware, farming hardware, and marine equipment. Also, ethyl acetate is utilized in the solvent cast process for making flexible packaging sheets. Flexible packaging is highly versatile, existing in various sizes, low cost, has a long shelf life, and can be recycled and hence, it is extensively employed in the packaging industry.

Therefore, growing demand for flexible packaging propels the India Ethyl Acetate Market. This trend is anticipated to remain throughout the forecast period, as the demand for flexible packaging is growing due to the emergence of e-commerce and e-retail companies. The Backward & forward integration, more value-addition in products in portfolio and Improvement in feedstock supply are the key opportunities performance vital role in amplification of Indian ethyl acetate market. On the other hand, the inconstancy in raw material costs and long term exposure of ethyl acetic acid causes nose, eye, and throat irritation along with other health-related problems are the factors which impedes the market growth in forecast period. In addition to that, Indian companies to invest a total of $XX Bn in Iran to setup an integrated petrochemical plant which would have advantages of access to cheap feed stock and utilities & proximity to Petrochemical deficient South Indian market.

In India Ethyl Acetate Market report, the End-User Industry segment comprises Artificial Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Printing Inks, Food and Beverage, Packaging and Others. The Food and Beverage sub-segment held a leading shares due to higher utilization of ethyl acetate as flavor enhancer and Flexible packaging. The Application segment is comprises Food & Beverages, Printing Inks, Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Herbicides and Others. The Paints & Coatings sub-segment holds significant share of the market, due to its low toxicity, odorless and increased usage in manufacture of paints, coatings, and varnishes.

Based on regional segment, the India Ethyl Acetate Market is sub-segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. In terms of profits, West India recognized a noticeable share of the Ethyl Acetate Market due to the low production cost of Ethyl Acetate and growth in large-volume exports of Ethyl Acetate by West India. The need for ethyl acetate in West India has been increasing at a higher rate in the recent past. Food and beverage, furniture and automotive are the main end-user industries that occupy substantial shares in the utilization of ethyl acetate in the region. Therefore, West India market is projected to surge at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. North India and East India also held a substantial share of the India Ethyl Acetate Market and these regions is likely to enlarge at an adequate pace throughout the projected period.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Ethyl Acetate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Ethyl Acetate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Ethyl Acetate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Ethyl Acetate Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Ethyl Acetate Market

India Ethyl Acetate Market, By End-User Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Printing Inks

• Artificial Leather

• Packaging

• Others

India Ethyl Acetate Market, By Application

• Printing Inks

• Adhesives

• Cosmetics

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Herbicides

• Others

India Ethyl Acetate Market, By Region

• North India

• South India

• West India

• East India

Key players operating in the India Ethyl Acetate Market

• Celanese Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• INEOS

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Lonza

• Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB

• PT. Indo Acidatama Tbk

• Solvay

• Merck KGaA

• Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

• DAICEL CORPORATION

• KAI CO., LTD.

• Sipchem

• SHOWA DENKO K.K.

• Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.

• Ashok Alco – chem Limited

• Solventis Ltd.

• Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited

• Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited

• GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD.

• Sasol Ltd.

• Eastman Chemical Co.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

• Jubilant Life Science Ltd.

• Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

• Wood and Chemicals

• Nippon

• Lee Chang Yung

• Shanghai Wujing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-ethyl-acetate-market/42022/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com