India Mica Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Grade, End User.

India Mica Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. India has huge reserves of mica, which is generally found under forests in central and eastern regions of the country.

The rise in applications across various sets of industries like electronics, construction, cosmetics, plastic, rubber, and paints and coatings are expected to drive market growth.

Mica has played a vital role in the electronics industry. It has many exceptional combinations of chemical, physical, electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties, which are expected to increase its usage in the electronics industry. Rise in population among the country is demanding much electronic and electric equipment daily, which is expected to drive significant growth during the forecast period (2019-2026).

On the other hand, the presence of the mica substitutes is expected to limit the growth of the Indian mica market.

Mica is widely used to manufacture products like cosmetics and paints shimmer because of its extraordinary qualities like perfect cleavage, flexibility, elasticity, infusibility, low thermal and electrical conductivity, chemical inertness and superior dielectric strength. The outstanding properties of the Mica make it the first choice to be used in an array of applications like paints & coatings, electronics, construction, cosmetics, and others.

The mica production industry in India has experienced significant growth in terms of mica production and mica exports. Mica mining plays a vital role in the mining activity of the country, which is expected to contribute a significant share in the economic growth of India. Despite the mica industry presently going through serious controversies about child labor issues, India still remains one of the largest providers of mica. As the mica market has continued to grow, business opportunities with prominent mica key players and exporters in India are also expected to boost the growth in the market during the forecast period.

In the current market scenario, cosmetics companies and ingredient key players are working alongside with the government of India to enhance their supply chain of mica. With the policies and activities in the mica supply chain the mica industry in India is projected to continue its reputation in the global market soon. Some of the many key players source their mica from India, because of the availability of the vast amount of high-quality mica in the country.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Mica Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Mica Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Mica Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Mica Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for India Mica Market

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Grade

• Ground Mica

• Sheet Mica

• Built-Up Mica

By End User

• Paints & Coatings

• Electronics

• Construction

• Cosmetics

• Others

Key players operating in India Mica Market

• IMFA

• Bhuvani Exim Private Limited

• Vinayaka Microns (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Yudra Impex Pvt. Ltd

• C L Roongta

• Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co

• The Jai Mica Supply Company Private Limited

• Ruby Mica Company Limited

• Premier Mica Company

