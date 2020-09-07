India Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component and Application

India Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 7.2 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is the dominant type of fluoropolymer that accounts for approximately 50% fluoropolymer consumption, worldwide. The applications of PTFE in various industries including automotive & aerospace, chemical & industrial processing, electronics & electrical, building & construction, and consumer goods.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Drivers and Restrains

There are several Polytetrafluoroethylene manufacturers in India, owing to the increasing demand of PTFE and most of them provide good products and deals to the clients from across the globe. The demand for PTFE in India stood at approximately 5 Kiloton in 2018, and is projected to witness XX% growth rate during the forecast period.

The India Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growth in automotive industry. The use of PTFE in automobiles results in increased fuel efficiency and decreasing emissions. At present, the Gujarat and Karnataka are witnessing rapid growth of PTFE production at CAGR of XX % in the automotive industry. The various applications of PTFE in aerospace because of PTFE have properties like fire-retardant and emits low smoke and toxic gases that can stand with aggressive applications under a wide range of temperatures.

The opportunity for PTFE market is used in the medical applications because of chemical inertness that makes it biocompatible and easily degraded by medical fluids. Plastic surgery, cardiovascular, peripheral vascular grafts, orthopedic, dental and ophthalmology are some of the applications in the healthcare industry, which use PTFE for its exceptional properties.

The price of PTFE have varied and increase in the recent years, due to shutting down of several Mumbai and Gujarat manufacturing units. Gujarat accounted for more than 35 % of the total production of PTFE in 2018 and is also the Indian largest PTFE manufacturer. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) offers a wide range of Granular Virgin PTFE resins under its brand name inoflon®. Currently, the average price in the PTFE in market US$ 15 per kg.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product form, the PTFE market is segmented into granular, fine powder, dispersion, micronized and others. The PTFE granular resins offer chemical inertness, low coefficient of friction, high-temperature resistance, outstanding chemical resistance, excellent adhesion, low-temperature toughness, electrical properties, and superb water repellant properties. Granular PTFE finds application in industries includes automotive & aerospace, and chemical & industrial processing because of their resistance to high temperature and chemicals.

Among the all End-use industry, Electronics & electrical segment is projected to be the dominant market for PTFE. PTFE has important applications in the electronics & electrical end-use industry as it offers excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh environmental conditions such as aggressive chemicals and high temperatures. In terms of application Sheet the PTFE market is segmented into Coating, Pipes and Films. Films segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report covers the Indian market leaders such as Hindustan Polymer, Karnataka Polymer Products, Vipro Tools & Engineers, Vescoat India, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. More than fifteen companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by Product From

• Granular

• Fine Powder

• Micro Powder

• Others (include dispersions, liquids etc.)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by End-use industry

• Chemical & Industrial Processing

• Electronics & Electrical

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by Application:

• Sheet

• Coating

• Pipes

• Films

• Middle East Africa

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, Major Players

• Hindustan Polymer

• Karnataka Polymer Products

• Vipro Tools & Engineers

• Vescoat India

• Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

• 3M Company (Dyneon GmbH)

• Arkema

• AGC Inc.

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIESLtd

• DowDuPont

• Edlon

• Fluorocarbon Surface Technologies

• Hubei Everflon Polymer CO.Ltd

• Impreglon UK Limited

• INOFLON

• Marcote UK LTD

• Metal Coatings Corp

• Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

• PTFE Applied Coatings

• Solvay

• The Chemours Company

• Toefco Engineered Coating SystemsInc.

• Whitford Corporation

