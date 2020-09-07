Business
GaN Semiconductor Devices Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 – 2024
“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2024
By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on GaN Semiconductor Devices Market gives a broad evaluation of the global GaN Semiconductor Devices market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.
According to this study, over the next five years, the GaN Semiconductor Devices market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024
2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2024. The report studies the worldwide GaN Semiconductor Devices market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.
Major Key Players of GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Report:
- Avago Technologies, Cree, Infineon Technologies, OSRAM Opto-semiconductors, Qorvo, Bridgelux, Efficient Power Conversion, Gallia Semiconductor, Nichia, GaN Systems
GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:
- By semiconductor materials, "IV-IV GaN Semiconductor devices, GaN & silicon, GaN & sapphire, GaN & SiC-based devices, ", "III-V SiC semiconductor devices, GaN & AlN, GaN-on-GaN based devices, Composite structures & alloy materials (Indium compounds) based GaN devices, ",
Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:
- Computers sector, ICT sector, Consumer electronics sector, Automotive sector, Industrial, Power
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the GaN Semiconductor Devices Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 By semiconductor materials
"1.1.2 IV-IV GaN Semiconductor devices
GaN & silicon
GaN & sapphire
GaN & SiC-based devices
"
"1.1.3 III-V SiC semiconductor devices
GaN & AlN
GaN-on-GaN based devices
Composite structures & alloy materials (Indium compounds) based GaN devices
"
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 GaN Semiconductor Devices Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019
2.2 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Types
By semiconductor materials
"IV-IV GaN Semiconductor devices
GaN & silicon
GaN & sapphire
GaN & SiC-based devices
"
"III-V SiC semiconductor devices
GaN & AlN
GaN-on-GaN based devices
Composite structures & alloy materials (Indium compounds) based GaN devices
"
2.3 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Applications
Computers sector
ICT sector
Consumer electronics sector
Automotive sector
Industrial
2.4 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis
2.4.1 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 Avago Technologies
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.2 Cree
5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.3 Infineon Technologies
5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.4 OSRAM Opto-semiconductors
5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.5 Qorvo
5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.6 Bridgelux
5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.7 Efficient Power Conversion
5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.8 Gallia Semiconductor
5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.9 Nichia
5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.10 GaN Systems
5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
