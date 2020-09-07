Towing Software Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Towing software assists automotive towing and recovery businesses in managing their operation and helps customers in need. This could involve a combination of features connected to customer databases, truck dispatch, and payment processing, GPS tracking, and accounting. These products may also communicate and locate with garages and auto repair shops to prepare towed vehicles for drop-off.

The report aims to provide an overview of towing software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size. The global towing software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading towing software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the towing software market.

The List of Companies:

1. Beacon Software, LLC

2. Omadi, Inc.

3. Marr Software LLC

4. TXI Systems, Inc.

5. Jugnoo

6. Extric LLC (Towbook)

7. SwoopMe,Â Inc.

8. Mobisoft Infotech LLC

9. Towsoft

10. Tracker Management Systems, LLC

The global towing software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as web based, cloud based. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global towing software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The towing software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting towing software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the towing software market in these regions.

