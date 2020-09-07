Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2024

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2024. The report studies the worldwide Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Report:

AXTech, Desol Associated Engineers, Granada Material Handling Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Ingersoll Rand, Lift-It Manufacturing, Linde Material Handling, Prolift Handling Ltd, Stanley, Godrej Material Handling, Taylor Machine Works

Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Lifting beams, Lift spreaders, Coli hooks, Chain slings, Lifting tongs, Others,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Construction, Factory, Train station, Airport, Port, Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Lifting beams

1.1.2 Lift spreaders

1.1.3 Coli hooks

1.1.1.4 Chain slings

1.1.1.5 Lifting tongs

1.1.1.6 Others

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.2 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market by Types

Lifting beams

Lift spreaders

Coli hooks

Chain slings

Lifting tongs

Others

2.3 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market by Applications

Construction

Factory

Train station

Airport

Port

2.4 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Heavy Lifting and Material Handling Equipment Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 AXTech

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Desol Associated Engineers

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Granada Material Handling Ltd

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Ingersoll Rand

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Lift-It Manufacturing

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Linde Material Handling

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Prolift Handling Ltd

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Stanley

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Godrej Material Handling

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Taylor Machine Works

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

