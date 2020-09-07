Global Inorganic Metal Finishing Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Product, Application, Technology and Region

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 7.2 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027. There are three major types coating process are inorganic, organic, or hybrid. Inorganic metal finishing technology is applied in many industries and the components using inorganic metal finishing are employed in a wide range of applications include electrical, electronics, industrial, and others. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Drivers and Restrains

The inorganic metal finishing market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of increasing use of components that have inorganic metal finishing in a wide variety of applications. The factors driving the growth of inorganic metal finishing market are long-lasting metal, increasing demand for electric vehicles, wear-resistant, increasing demand for durable in the Asia-Pacific region.

As per the MMR report, the mandate for inorganic metal finishing is driven by developments in the automotive and steel industries worldwide. The finishing technology offers high corrosion resistance and also increases the substrates durability. Therefore, inorganic metal finishing is extensively used in automotive applications, so stimulating the growth of the inorganic metal finishing market during forecast period. Moreover, an increasing industrial activities within the heavy industries and aerospace sector is a key factor enhancing the growth of the market.

On the other hand, environmental restrictions on some metal finishing chemicals, and replacement of metal by high-performance plastics are somehow, going to hinder the growth of market in the coming years. The inorganic metal finishing market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth . Manufacturers in the inorganic metal finishing are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share.

Segmentation Analysis

In terms of product, the inorganic metal finishing market is segmented into pretreatment/surface preparation, consumables and spares, and inorganic metal finishing processes. By technology, the market is segmented into cladding, anodizing, electro-less plating, electroplating, galvanizing, and others including electro-polishing. An electroplating segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the report segments the Inorganic Metal Finishing Market into automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, others including defense and hardware. Amongst these, in 2018, automotive applications segment accounted for XX % of market share on the basis of revenue. Industrial applications straggled automotive applications and held the second-largest XX% of share market during the forecast periods.

Multinational companies are proactively discovering the new opportunities in the electroplating segment by adopting strategies such as the acquisition of start-up companies and forming deal to establish their presence in the market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Inorganic Metal Finishing market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to the rising electrical and electronics production, increasing investments and production in the automotive industry, and surging mandate for heavy equipment, with multinational companies investing in the industrial sector, are some of the major factors driving the growth of metal finishing in the Asia Pacific region.

China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. However, the market witnessed a shrink in 2018, as the production decreased by 3.2 %. It was also the first time that the market witnessed a drop in sales, after approximately 20 years of growth.

The Japanese metal finishing market is predominantly driven by the increased usage in the aerospace sector significantly in the last few years, because of the advancements in technology and R&D supported by the government. Japan focuses on developing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet military aircraft, as well as establishment the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Inorganic Metal Finishing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Inorganic Metal Finishing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Inorganic Metal Finishing Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Inorganic Metal Finishing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Inorganic Metal Finishing Market

by Product

• Pretreatment/Surface Preparation

• Inorganic Metal Finishing Processes

• Consumables and Spares

by Application

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Industrial

• Others (Including hardware and defense)

by Technology

• Anodizing

• Cladding

• Conversion Coatings

• Electroplating

• Electro less Plating

• Other

by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Major Players

• Abakan Inc

• Metal Finishing Technologies LLC

• Sequa Corporation

• Industrial Metal Finishing

• TIB Chemicals AG

• Elementis Plc

• Rockwood Holdings

• Honeywell International

• Atotech Deutschland GmbH

• Vanchem Performance Chemicals

• Molded Devices, Inc

• Innovative Coatings, Inc.

• Texas Dip Molding & Coating, Inc.

