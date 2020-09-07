Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Analysis, By Electrical Appliances, By Application, and Geography.

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances for electrical appliances is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of value with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026. Plastics Market offer a wide range of favourable attributes that enable them to be utilized in design and development of various electronics & electrical appliances. Plastics are inseparable and the fundamental material used for manufacture of electrical appliance components. Plastics are easier to process and provide flexibility to design ergonomic devices. Plastics can be easily moulded and have excellent finishing which makes it an ideal choice across several applications.

Growing demand for plastics in other applications including packaging, construction, and automotive, which is expected to lower its availability for electronics and consumer goods application. The Plastics Market for electrical appliances is dominated by few major manufacturers, while the remaining share is highly fragmented. Several resins are used in the manufacture of electrical appliance components. Several manufacturers offer a wide variety of resins in various grades for various applications. Furthermore, manufacturers increase their sales force by expanding and strengthening their distribution networks.

Plastics Market for electrical appliances can be segmented into product analysis, electrical appliance, application, and region. On the basis of product analysis, polypropylene demonstrates impressive moulding properties, which provide plastic moulders with freedom of design. Polypropylene can also be easily blended with other polymers to induce the required properties, making it a versatile option for manufacturing of components.

Based on application, the major fashion brands including Missoni and Prada are coming up with innovative plastic designs jewelry segment, which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth. Plastics Market are lightweight and can be easily moulded, and coloured which makes them a suitable material for jewelry manufacturing will anticipated to propel the demand for jewelry segment in the forecasting period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative region of the Plastics Market for electrical appliances as presence of numerous manufacturing facilities for electronic products in the region has elevated the demand for plastics in Asia Pacific. Europe currently holds a significant share of the Plastics Market for electrical appliances.

Some of the key prominent market players in the Plastics Market for electrical appliances are Ineous Styrolution, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), ExxonMobil Corporation, LANXESS, Trinseo, Covestro AG, Toray Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Scope of the Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances:

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances, by Product Analysis

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Styrene-acrylonitrile (ABS & SAN)

• Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE/LLDPE)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Others

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances, by Electrical Appliances

• Refrigeration Appliances (RA)

• Home Laundry Appliances (HLA)

• Dishwashers (DW)

• Air Treatment Products (ATP)

• Microwaves (MW)

• Small Cooking Appliances (SCA)

• Vacuum Cleaners (VC)

• Food Preparation Appliances (FPA)

• Personal Care Appliances (PCA)

• Irons (IR)

• Others

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances, by Application

• Household appliances

• Consumer Small Appliances

• Consumer Electronics

• Lighting equipment

• Toys

• Winter Sports

• Sport Shoes

• Jewelry

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances:

• Ineous Styrolution

• LG Chem Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• LANXESS

• Trinseo

• Covestro AG

• Toray Industries

• LyondellBasell

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Eni S.p.A.

• IRPC Public

• SCG Chemicals

• Petro Rabigh

• Formosa Plastics

• Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• GS Caltex

• SK Chemicals

