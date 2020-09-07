Self-Leveling Concrete Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Self-Leveling Concrete Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.04 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Self-leveling concrete is largely used to make existing floors flatter, smoother, stable and more water resistant. Increase in activities such as renovation and repairment of schools, hospitals, offices, and malls is primarily contributing to the increase in the demand of self-levelling products in the commercial sector. Self-leveling concrete market based on type has been segmented into underlayment and toppings. Underlayment segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. Self-leveling underlayment offers smooth and precise surfaces and minimizes the surface imperfections and irregularities. Commercial segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for self-leveling concrete from educational institutions, industrial floor spaces, industrial plants, retail spaces, restaurants and healthcare institutes.

Geographically, self-leveling concrete market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for self-leveling concrete owing to the increasing construction activities in this regions. Asia Pacific self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. North America is second largest revenue generating region.

Scope of the report:

Self-Leveling Concrete Market, by Type:

• Underlayment

• Toppings

Self-Leveling Concrete Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Residential

• Commercial

Self-Leveling Concrete Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players

• Ardex Group (Germany)

• Mapei S.P.A. (Italy)

• LafargeHolcim (Germany)

• Arkema Group (France)

• Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• USG Corporation (US)

• The Quikrete Companies (US)

• Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc. (US)

• Fosroc (UK)

• Flowcrete (UK)

• CTS Cement (US)

