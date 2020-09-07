Thermally Conductive Grease Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Thermally Conductive Grease Market is expected to reach USD 580.5 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Requirement for extensive cooling properties and effective heat transferring function drives the market for thermally conductive grease market. Need in heat sensitive computer components required for heat management in advanced medical instruments and medical lasers fuels the market growth. Based on type, the silicone grease segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period. silicone grease is the most commonly used type of the thermally conductive grease. Silicone greases are more cost effective and are capable of withstanding higher temperatures and can fit in smaller gaps.

LED lighting segment of the end-use industry is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period owing to the government initiatives for the energy efficient LED lighting.

Geographically, the thermally conductive grease market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for the thermally conductive grease attributed to the rising need for energy conservation and reducing electricity expense, which leading the growth of LED lighting industry in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By Type:

• Silicone Grease

• Non-Silicone Grease

Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By End-use Industry:

• LED Lighting

• Power Electronics

• Automotive Electronics

• Telecommunication & IT

• Others

Thermally Conductive Grease Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player operating in the thermally conductive grease market:

• Dow Corning Corporation (US)

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

• Electrolube (UK)

• Laird PLC (US)

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

• 3M Company (US)

• LORD Corporation (US)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc. (US)

