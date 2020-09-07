Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market is expected to reach USD 24.06 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Wire compound and cable compound provide high quality insulation, jacket to conducting materials, offers high durability, excellent chemical and corrosion resistance and high mechanical stability, flexibility and abrasion resistance to the cable and wire. Escalating infrastructural development, particularly in rising economies, is anticipated to drive the expansion of the market.

Geographically, the wire compound and cable compound market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for wire compound and cable compound. This is due to considerable economic development and high investments across end-use industries in automotive, construction, communication and power.

Scope of the report:

Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, by Type:

• Halogenated Polymer

• Non- Halogenated Polymer

Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, by End-use Industry:

• Construction

• Power

• Communication

• Automotive

• Others

Wire Compound And Cable Compound Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market:

• Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Borouge (UAE)

• Polyone Corporation (US)

• SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

• General Cable Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

