Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Product, Application and Region.

The global roofing underlying materials market stood at US$ X.44 Bn and is expected to reach X.73Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.2% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Roof

ing underlayment is a waterproof barrier and water-resistant material that is utilised directly on the surface roof deck, also applied with all other roofing materials as an added layer of protection from severe weather. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Globally, roofing underlying materials market was valued XX% CAGR in the year of 2019 and expected to show constant growth, thus will require number of chemical along with roofing material on large scale, estimated to contribute for the global chemical market growth during the forecast period. The roofing underlying materials market was valued US$ X.44 Bn and is expected to reach X.73Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.2% during a forecast period. U.S Roofing Underlying Materials market size was valued at USD X.11Bn and is projected to register a revenue-based CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Cost of the colorful stone coated metal roof coating tile is US$ 1.8-2.1/ Piece which is produced by Foshan New Sunlight Building Materials.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Contemporary trends in amongst the growing population regarding roofing materials like, plastic roofing, metal roofing, green roofing, cedar roofing is leading the driving factor for the market growth. Its moisture barrier nature in attracting the vendors to invest in market, which will further contribute for numerous opening for the employment in the coming years. Furthermore, development in construction sector across the globe will highly demand for the roofing underlying materials is expected to show strong opportunity for the global roofing underlying material market during the forecasted period. Waterproof underlayerment holds the largest demand from the region where it is necessary as per environmental need like ice damming and high wind, North America is drastically facing this issue thus, expected to boost the market demand, in this region. Additionally, technological advancement in installation and maintenance of installed product with drone is helping this market to witness popularity amongst the various end-users. Structural development using nanotechnology and 3D printing produce structural components of roofing is widely accepted by the manufacturers, will attract the key players from the market to invest in the global roofing underlying materials market during estimated years.

Furthermore, process of installation is critical, thus lack of skilled person to install is expected to hamper the market growth during forecasted period.

Roofing Underlying Materials Market Segment analysis:

By product segment, asphalt-saturated felt material sector is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. Asphalt-saturated felt roofing underlying materials market share has covered the overall industry and accounted for more than 50% of the market size in 2019. bitumen material is forecast to witness prominent gains in the coming years on account of its widespread applications across construction segment. On the other hand, ease of installation with low cost have been the major factor to influence the market growth. Primary use of asphalt-saturated felt chemicals in the construction of roofs, where a layer of bituminous waterproof membrane is smeared over the roof of the structure further it acts as a protection against the outflow of water on to the roof, this will cover the overall market demand of global roofing underlying materials market.

Advances in Roof Repair and Technology:

Below mentioned, new technologies are significantly increasing the sustainability, durability, and energy efficiency of roofing materials. Though the application of these new solutions may vary from one type of roof to another.

• Roofing Protection and Insulation

• Increased Reliability and Efficiency

• Laminate Asphalt Shingles

• New Flat Roof Solutions

• Green Roofing Technology

• Synthetic Roofing Products

• Fireproof Roofing Technology

• Drone Technology

These advances are expected to witness huge acceptance by the applicant in coming years because of their attractive and huge application form various end users.

Roofing Underlying Materials Market Regional Analysis:

Nationally, North America is expected to dominate the roofing underlying materials market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Forthcoming construction industry in the region post 2019 economic recession has positively influenced the product demand. Growing remodelling practices and renovation predominantly in the residential construction sector, has pushed the regional product demand in the recent years. Existence of healthy end-user industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage and automotive sector will increase the high demand for product demand for flooring applications. Financial growth of the targeted regions expected to hold the 48-50% of the market share during growing period.

The dominance of Asia Pacific region is the result of speedy urbanization and rapid industrialization of the emerging economies in this region. Asia Pacific held the largest share after the North America in 2019, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.33% during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the population is expected to heighten the demand from the residential area and expected to show lucrative growth form this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Roofing Underlying Materials Market

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market, By Product

• Non-Bitumen Synthetic

• Asphalt-Saturated Felt

• Rubberized Asphalt

• Concrete & Clay Tiles

• Wood

• Metal

Global Roofing Underlying Materials market, By Application

• Non-Residential Construction

• Residential Construction

• Commercial

Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Roofing Underlying Materials Market,

• Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

• TAMKO Building Products

• Hongyuan Waterproof

• Yuhong Waterproof

• Joaboa Technology

• Hangzhou Jinwu

• Soprema Group

• Oriental Yuhong

• Owens Corning

• Atlas Roofing

• IKO Industries

• Yuwang Group

• CertainTeed

• TehnoNICOL

• DuPont

• Carlisle

• Renolit

• Fosroc

• Bauder

• Polyglass

• CKS

• GAF

• Sika

