Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product Type, Alloy Type, End User and Geography.

Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market was valued at US$ 36.93 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 58.96 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.02 % during a forecast period.

Aluminum-extrusion is the method of transforming aluminum alloy into objects with a positive cross-sectional profile. The aluminum-extruded products deliver strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals. The extrusion process creates the supreme of aluminium’s unique combination of physical characteristics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global aluminum extrusion products market is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR owing to increasing its high adoption in the automobile industry as these are substituting steel in automobiles and transport sector. These products are lightweight nature, resulting in condensed fuel consumption and minor greenhouse gas emission. These products also offer recyclable and corrosion-resistant nature, which ensure sustainability and durability of the system. Additionally, aluminum extrusion products are widely used in building & construction for applications such as doors, windows, panels, windows frames, ladders, and bridges. Furthermore, low awareness about these products is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global aluminium-extruded products market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global aluminum-extruded products market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The mill-finished products segment is estimated to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global aluminum-extruded market during the forecast period. The mill-finished products are extremely favored in the construction, automotive, and machinery & equipment manufacturing industrial sites. The mill-finished products offer benefits such as cost-effective and execute well under extreme conditions.

The automotive industry is expected to dominate the global aluminum-extruded products market during the forecast period. The dominance position in the market is attributed to a growing emphasis on lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for the encouragement of foreign direct investments. The growing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to significant growth of the global aluminum-extruded products market. In the automotive industry, the weight has an important impact on the performance of the car. In the advancement of electric cars, it permits the construction of light body frames and offers the strength and rigidity required to respond to the weight of the batteries.

Aluminum alloys easily assemble the processes while offering better energy fascination propertiesin case of accidents than any other type of material. It also facilitates the recognition of shapes that respond to the rising demand for sharp edge designs in automobile exteriors.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global aluminum-extruded products market. The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The rapid growth of numerous industries includes automotive, construction, aerospace and mass transport is projected to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. The huge scope of foreign direct investment in developing nations of the region is also projected to boost the growth of the aluminum-extruded products market in the region. The growth in industrial consumption of extruded aluminum is expected to drive the market in China. Increasing investment in the country India such as smart cities projects, which includes expansion of metro railway networks across Tier 1 cities and the recent development of e-commerce, inclinations of contemporary urban Indians are expected to boom global aluminum-extruded products market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market

Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market, By Product Type

• Mill-finished

• Powder-coated

• Anodized

Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market, By Alloy Type

• 1000 series aluminum alloy

• 2000 series aluminum alloy

• 3000 series aluminum alloy

• 5000 series aluminum alloy

• 6000 series aluminum alloy

• 7000 series aluminum alloy

Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market, By End User

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electric and electronics

• Machinery & equipment

• Mass transport

• Others

Global Aluminum-extruded Products Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• RIO Tinto PLC

• United Company Rusal

• Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C.

• Sapa

• TALCO

• Zahit

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

• BHP Billiton Ltd.

• Century Aluminum Company

• China Hongquiao Group Limited

• Balexco

• EGA

• Alcoa Inc.

• Constellium

• Gulf Extrusion

• Hindalco Industries Limited

• Hydro Aluminum

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• Hongquiao Group Limited

