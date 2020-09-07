Sizing Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2027

Global Sizing Agents Market by Type (Natural and Synthetic), by Application (Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5 % during a forecast period.

Surface sizing agents are widely used to provide water-resistance (prevent paper from blurring with water or ink) and printability (offset, inkjet) to paper by surface application. These agents are applied to a wide range of paper / paper board (fine paper, newspaper, ink-jet printing paper, linerboard, and so on). Sizing is the application of adhesive material to paper or cloth to instruct certain qualities such as strength to the sheet, improved abrasion resistance & dimensional stability, controlled abrasive qualities to shield against chemical, mechanical or environmental degradation, and liquid resistance. Sizing agents are used to reduce porosity of fibers in order to make them suitable for printing. These chemicals increase the resist properties of fiber to the penetration of water or other fluid.

Sizing agents are used in the textile and paper industries. Fiber is treated with sizing agents through paper making. This increases the ink-holding capacity, thereby increasing the printability of the paper. Additionally, sizing agents improve the quality of yarn used in the textile industry. This avoids the breakage of fibers.

Natural Sizing Agents are rapidly increasing during the forecast period.

By type, the sizing agents market can be bifurcated into natural sizing agents and synthetic sizing agents. The growth of the segment is attributed to the demand for synthetic sizing agents such as polyvinyl alcohol and styrene among others. They are increasingly consumed in various applications for example, textile & fiber and paper& paperboard applications. Hence the synthetic segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the sizing agents market during the forecast timeframe.

The Sizing Agents Market in APAC region is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The region holds a largest share of the global sizing agents market in 2017 followed by Europe and North America. The sizing agents market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to development of textile & fiber and paper & paperboard industries in the region. In terms of production, India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are the major nations for contribution of pulp & paper and textile & clothing industries.

Key players operating in the global sizing agents market are BASF, Aries Chemical, Pulcra Chemicals, Kemira OYJ, Solenis, Omnova Solutions, Buckman Laboratories, Seiko PMC Corporation, Evonik, and Bodo Moller Chemie. Key players and manufactures are focusing on entering the new market by producing and launching technically advance and cost-effective products in the market. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures and acquisitions of innovative businesses is the key trend to foot hold and penetrate market.

Maximize market research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about global sizing agents market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking in product strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global sizing agents market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. in addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global sizing agents market positioning of competitors.

