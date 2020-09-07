Global Green Cement Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product, by Application, by Region

Global Green Cement Market was valued US$ 16.88 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Green Cement Market is segmented by product, by application and by region. Green Cement market is segmented into Fly ash based, Slag based, Geopolymer and Others. Residential, Non-residential, Industrial and Infrastructure are application segment of Green Cement market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Green cement is considered as a sustainable construction material owing to significant reduction in carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and use of green cement. Green cement is a class of cements comprising varieties of cement that exhibit functional properties which are at par with conventional cement and do not involve adverse impact on the environment. Moreover, with the use of green cement, significant reduction in water consumption to the level of about 20% can be effected.

Based on product type, fly ash is expected to show a good growth rate because of abundance availability from thermal plants combined with the government regulations towards better utilization rather than dumping in open lands is expected to provide opportunities for green cement market.

Growing application in the construction industry is acting as a driving factor in the growth of global green cement market during the forecast period. Various government initiatives that aims at encouraging green architecture and sustainable building is also expected to bolster the market demand for green cement.

The Americas will continue to dominate the market by 2026 and is expected to account for more than 38% of the overall market share. The US will be the largest market for green cement products as stringent regulations regarding GHG emissions will push for extensive demand for such products in construction.

LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement AG, Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, China National Building Material, Votorantim cimentos S.A., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, ACC Limited, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Calera Corporation, Ceratech, Inc., Solidia Technologies, Cenin Cement, Zeobond Pty Ltd., and Green Island Cement Limited, Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd, Kiran Global Chems, Italcementi and Ecocem Ireland Ltd are key players included in the Green Cement Market.

The Scope of Global Green Cement Market:

Global Green Cement Market by Product:

• Fly ash based

• Slag based

• Geopolymer

• Others

Global Green Cement Market by Application:

• Residential

• Non-residential

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

Global Green Cement Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Green Cement Market Report:

• LafargeHolcim

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Anhui Conch Cement

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• China National Building Material

• Votorantim cimentos S.A.

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Taiwan Cement Corporation

• ACC Limited

• Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

• Calera Corporation

• Ceratech Inc.

• Solidia Technologies

• Cenin Cement

• Zeobond Pty Ltd.

• Green Island Cement Limited

• Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt.Ltd

• Kiran Global Chems

• Italcementi

• Ecocem Ireland Ltd

