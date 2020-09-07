Agricultural Films Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027 : By Product, Application and Region.

Agricultural Films Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 7.3% CAGR during a forecast period.

Agriculture films are also known as plastic, which denotes to the usage of plastic materials in several agricultural application. Agricultural films are manufactured with different types of resins comprising low density polyethylene, ethylene butyl acrylate, high density polyethylene, reclaims and ethylene vinyl acetate. These films deliver a protective layer and appropriate environment for vegetables, fruits, and crops. These protective films are employed over soil, covered around fodder, or enclosed over greenhouses in order to retain the desired climatic conditions. Agricultural films are extensively used in farming uses such as silage, greenhouse, tunnels, and mulching. These films are used in modern farming.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global as well as regional markets for Agricultural Films with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The agricultural films market is anticipated grow at rapid pace that farmer around the world would demand these materials. The key driver for agricultural films market growth is, amplified focus on global agricultural output because of the growing food demand of the ever growing population. Moreover, agricultural films assist the rise in the area of controlled agriculture by providing materials that boost farming. Key regions thru the globe are emphasize on increasing the agriculture output. Agricultural films are utilized to deliver required climate, improve soil nutrients, and keep the value of nutrients.

Additionally, economies are shifting their emphasis on increasing the agriculture output. Thus,emerging economies in Asia Pacific like China and India are key producers and consumers of agricultural film products. This is expected to amplify the agricultural films market throughout the projection period. Although, the setting up cost of agricultural films are very high, as it needs technical skill to install the material as per the farming needs, which is a key restraint for the market. Also, the material is an imitative of plastic, which is unsafe for the environment. Thus, it is anticipated that farmers would not use it widely in all applications.

The key opportunity for the market lies in emerging green agricultural films so that environmental threats could be avoided.

In Agricultural Films Market report, the Product segment comprises Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA), Reclaims and Others. The Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) provides to the largest market size in 2018 and is expected to have a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period due to the LLDPE is extensively used to manufacture agricultural films. It is widely used in several applications, because of its excellent flexibility and high tensile strength.

The Application segment is comprises Greenhouse, Mulching and Silage. Mulching and greenhouse segments increasingly held the XX% share of the global market in 2018. Because of mulching protects soil erosion and also helps uphold the nutrient values of soil. Similarly, Greenhouse films deliver climate control facility. Greenhouse is expected to be a promptly growing segment during the forecast period, because of the high consumption of agricultural films to increase the overall agricultural output.

Based on regional segment, the Agricultural Films Market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the market in 2018, In terms of value. The region is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase promptly throughout the projection period. Surge in population is driving the demand for food in the region. This, in turn, is boosting agricultural improvements in countries in Asia Pacific like India. For example, the Government of India is motivated to inspire rural farmers to accept modern techniques of farming and use agricultural films to increase the production of crops, fruits, and vegetables.

Mulching agricultural films are extensively used by farmers because of their low cost and easy availability. Rise in profitable farming in emerging economies like China and India is a key factor increasing the demand for greenhouse setups to regulate climate conditions in Asia Pacific. North America is a developed region of the market. The market in the region is expected to increase at a reasonable pace, because of the existence of key manufacturers.

Though, increase in trend of rooftop farming and farming in urban areas is propelling the greenhouse and mulching applications in North America. Europe is a well-recognized region of the agricultural films market because of the implementation of advanced techniques of farming in the region. Spain, Italy, and Denmark are the main countries that are extensively utilizing the greenhouse application in Europe. This is expected to amplify the agricultural films market in the region. The agricultural films market in Latin America is anticipated to increase considerably during the projection period, led by the existence of emerging economies and growth of population in the region.

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to enlarge at a slow pace in the near future due to the low preference for farming and occurrence of infertile land in the region.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Films Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Agricultural Films Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Agricultural Films Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Agricultural Films Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Agricultural Films Market

Agricultural Films Market, By Product

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA)

• Reclaims

• Others

Agricultural Films Market, By Application

• Greenhouse

• Mulching

• Silage

Agricultural Films Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Agricultural Films Market

• Ab Rani Plast Oy

• Armando Alvarez

• BASF SE

• British Polyethylene Industries

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• DowDupont

• POLIFILM GROUP

• ISTANBUL SERA PLASTIK

• RKW Group

• Novamont S.P.A.

• AGRIPOLYANE

• RPC Group PLC

• Kuraray Co ltd.

• Achilles Corporation

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Bloomer Plastics Inc.

• Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd.

• Hyplast Nv

• Plastika Kritis S.A.

• Trioplast Industrier Ab

