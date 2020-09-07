Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Applications of Kaolin, Applications of Metakaolin and Region.

The Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market was valued US$ 5.43 Bn and is expected to reach 8.23Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during a forecast period on the other hand; the global Metakaolin market was valued US$ 2.4 Bn and is expected to reach 4.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during a forecast period. the demand for kaolin and metakaolin raised at 34, 839.9 kilo tons and 273.85 kilo tons respectively Market Drivers and Restraints:

High thermal stability is increasing demand by various sectors like mortar and concrete is considered as driving aspect for kaolin market. Development in end-user industries with paints and adhesives, construction, ceramics, plastics and paper, in the year of 2019 was documented as major growth factor for kaolin market and expected to show constant growth during the forecast year. Major properties like, chemical inertness, superior opacity, flat particle shape and non-abrasive texture is broadly utilized by paints and adhesives industry and ceramic. Replacing steel and metal with growing trend towards polymers and plastic with light weight will significantly boost the kaolin market size in the near future. The product is extensively used in the plastic industry to improve its electrical durability, performance, and strength. Collective demand of rubbers in tire manufacturing along with cumulative automotive manufacturing and sales will boost the kaolin and metakaolin market share by 2027.

Conversely, deteriorating print media demand in Europe and North America because of growing consumer consciousness towards electronic media may hamper industry growth in the coming years. Additionally, the availability of prominent substitute in paper applications from calcium carbonate, thus expected to show negative impact on the industry growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Kaolin Market Segment analysis:

By Applications of Kaolin, Demand for kaolin was highest from paper application segment, accounting for over 43% of the market share in 2019. The paper industry is constantly recording significant growth owing to increasing demand from developing economies such as India and China. Paper industry is one of the major drivers for kaolin market worldwide owing to increasing use of paper in the labelling and packaging industry. Substituting environmentally hazardous plastic with paper in the packaging industry an increasing home delivery system in the developed and developing country is enhancing the kaolin market on a large scale.

Making Concrete Change: Innovation in Low-carbon Cement and Concrete:

No silver bullet: Shifting to a Paris-compliant pathway, with net-zero CO2 emissions by around 2027 will require going further and moving faster on all available solutions, as well as making sure that the next generation of innovative technology options is ready as soon as possible.

Development in Concrete Technology:

Fibre Reinforced Concrete: This concrete is majorly used in application of in pavements both for new construction and overlays. For this different types of mineral, organic and metallic fibres are been used Compared to plain concrete, the resistance of steel fibre reinforced concrete to thermal shock and heat spalling is much better.

Polymer Concrete: Polymer Concrete is used by depending upon the method of monomer combination used into the concrete. Polymer concrete are considerably higher compared to plain concrete.

Ferrocement: Ferrocement is a kind of reinforced concrete which is mainly influenced by the type, quantity, orientation and strength properties of the mesh. Thickness of ferrocement elements range from 2 to 3 cm with 2 to 3 mm external cover.

Kaolin and Metakaolin Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Kaolin and Metakaolin Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.3 % in the kaolin market and 6.2% in the metakaolin market during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the Kaolin and Metakaolin market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in while in India, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.The report also helps in understanding Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Kaolin and Metakaolin Market

Global Kaolin and Metakaolin market, By Applications of Kaolin

• Paints and adhesives

• Fiberglass

• Ceramics

• Cement

• Rubber

• Plastics

• Paper

• Others

Global Kaolin and Metakaolin market, By Applications of Metakaolin

• Concrete

• Mortar

• Others

Global Kaolin and Metakaolin Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Kaolin and Metakaolin Market,

• Advanced Cement Technologies

• Daleco Resources Corporation

• Jinyu Kaolin Chemical

• KaMin LLC, Kaolin AD

• Quarzwerke GmbH

• Jinyang Kaolin

• Yukun Minine

• Thiele Kaolin

• Metacaulim

• SCR-Sibelco

• KERAMOST

• Imerys SA

• I-Minerals

• Imerys

• Burgess

• Poraver

• Arciresa

• MMK

• BASF

