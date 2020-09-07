Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type,Form, Application, and Region.

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials in medical requests is one of the most important factors driving the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market. 3D printing is a process used for creating objects directly, by adding materials layer by layer in a variety of ways, depending on the technology used.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

3D printing technologies are developed to encourage and drive innovations with unique design freedom these technologies are tool-less processes that reduce the excessive costs and lead times. By using biocompatible 3D printing materials, many components of a structure can be designed. The high cost of materials is restraining the mass implementation of the 3D printing technology in various applications.

Based on type segment,the implants & prosthesis application dominated the overall global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, Biocompatible 3D printing materials like polymer and metal are widely used in dental and maxillofacial implants & prosthesis applications. These materials reduce rejection rates. Furthermore, 3D printing with a biocompatible material provides superior surface geometry and increases the survival rate of implants & prosthetics over traditional products.

On the basis of end-use industry segment, the polymer segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecasting period. Biocompatible polymer used in 3D printing constitutepolypropylene,polycarbonate ,polycaprolactone (PCL), nylon, polyamide, cellulose, poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), resins, photopolymers, and various other polymers. These polymers are cheaper, easily moldable, polylactic acid, and degradable. They are used in a wide array of applications like hearing aids,prototyping, tissue engineering, and surgical guides.

In terms of region,North America is expected to hold largest market share during forecasting period. The market in the region is driven by the presence of leading biocompatible 3D printing companies, including 3D systems (US), who are continually striving to increase their market share through innovation and expansion. Also, the government in North America has undertaken substantial research with regard to healthcare to reduce the cost of various medical applications. The global biocompatible 3d printing materials are used in various applications like implants & tissue engineering, prototyping & surgical guides, prosthesis, hearing aid, and others.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding PU Films dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in laboratory proficiency testing.

Scope of Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

• Polymer

• Metal

• Others

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

• Implants & Prosthesis

• Prototyping & Surgical Guides

• Tissue Engineering

• Hearing Aid

• Others

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Concept Laser GmbH

• Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Renishaw Plc

• Formlabs, Inc.

• Envisiontec, Inc.

• 3D Composites

• Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

• Regenhu

• 3Dresyns

• Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

• DetaxEttlingen

• Fibretuff Medical Biopolymers, Llc

• PMG 3D Tech. (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

• Advanced Solutions, Inc.

• Hoganas AB

• Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Bioink Solutions, Inc.

• Poly-Med, Inc.

• Elix Polymers S.L.U

• Cellink AB

• Arcam AB

• Sandvik AB

