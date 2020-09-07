Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 9.9 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Polyvinylidene fluoride is consist of 59% fluorine, 38% carbon and 3% hydrogen. Currently, there are more than 40 different Kynar PVDF grades available in the market with wide range of manufacturing processes including extrusion, injection moulding, rotational moulding, coatings, and solution casting, also Polyvinylidene Fluoride is used in various chemical processing industries in various applications like mechanical components, fabricated pumps, valves, filters, vessels, tanks, heat exchangers, tower packing, and piping systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Drivers and Restrains

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) is widely used as metallic coatings in galvanic plants, particularly in the electrochemical process to proliferate their chemical resistance. Polyvinylidene Fluoride offers high thermal and chemical corrosion resistance for applications in tanks for storing liquids. These increasing applications of PVDF in the metal preparation industry to provide corrosion resistance, in the pulp & paper industry to provide resistance against bleaching agents, in the mining industry to provide abrasion resistance, in the food & beverage industry to provide resistance to acidic foods and steam cleaning, in nuclear waste processing to provide high thermal stability, etc., is expected to drive the polyvinylidene fluoride market during the forecast period. PVDF offers high resistance to harsh halogenated chemicals such as chlorine dioxide, chlorine, NaOCl bleach, aromatics, ozone, chloramines and acids, peroxides, and oxidants. These factors are propelling the ultimatum for PVDF in chemical processing industries. Increase in Mandate for Polyvinylidene Fluoride in Lithium-ion Batteries Electrode Formulations to Offer opportunities in PVDF Market, due to Lithium-ion Batteries have high energy storage capacity, rechargeable, renewable integration, improvement in battery abuse tolerance, high voltage stability, high dimensional stability and controlled crystallinity. These factors are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in PVDF Market during the forecast period.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride is synthesized from the gaseous vinylidene fluoride (VDF) monomer by a free-radical polymerization process have production cost US$ 19-25 / kg. Vinylidene fluoride is flammable liquefied gas, which is difficult to transport and is highly toxic in nature. Vinylidene fluoride can form explosive mixtures when combined with air. Additionally, expensive and inert to modification limits its application in many fields. This is expected to obstruct the demand for PVDF during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Segmentation Analysis

The Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market has been segmented based on type, product, type, End-user Industry, application and region. In terms of type market bifurcated into Homopolymer and Copolymer. On the basis of product, the market has been separated into powder, pellet, and latex. The powder segment leads the market, due to the powder form of polyvinylidene fluoride finds more applications in coating, piping and fittings. It is commonly used to coat metal substrates consist of aluminum, galvanized steel. Aluminized steel for providing outstanding chemical resistance, which is used in metal roofing and siding, door and window frames, curtain walls, and various metal trim and components. Also, polyvinylidene fluoride powder finds application in automotive, building and construction, solar, pharmaceutical, mining and mineral, oil and gas, and in food & beverage industries. Based on end-user Industry, the market has been distributed into chemical processing, oil and gas, electrical and electronics, solar, automotive, building and construction, and others.

Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market divided into five country such as China, Japan, India, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Among all the regions, the China had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for PVDF coatings in the chemical processing industry for handling harsh, corrosive environment in the region. Rise in demand for electric vehicles, for solar panels (high UV resistance), for PVDF coatings in architectural applications and increase in FDI in photovoltaic especially in China, are projected to create profitable opportunities for PVDF manufacturers. In 2018, Arkema Group expanded its production capacity by 27% for its PVDF product line Kynar in Changshu complex near Shanghai, China. Furthermore, Arkema Coating Resins (ACR) offers a complete range of solutions based on aqueous or solvent-based acrylics and alkyds, aqueous polymer emulsions, opacifiers, oil free polyester resins, polyester polyol, powder polyester resins, and additives solvent-based systems.

Currently, Polyvinylidene Fluoride resin is rarely produced in India. A number of Indian organizations who are using PVDF in pumps, membranes, electronic parts either import the PVDF product itself or PVDF sheet/powder for the making of PVDF product. PVDF sheets and rolls are imported in various thickness and sizes depending upon the requirement of individual organizations. The use of PVDF membrane is very selective in India and is imported. Therefore, to increase the demand for PVDF in India by setting up application laboratories and carrying out strong technical services oriented market campaign.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Type

• Homopolymer

• Copolyme

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Product

• Powder

• Pellet

• Latex

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by End-user Industry

• Chemical Processing

• Oil & Gas

• Electrical & Electronics

• Solar

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Others (including Food & Beverage Equipment, Fishing Lines, Aerospace, and Nonwoven Fabrics)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Application

• Pipes & Fittings

• Films & Sheets

• Wires & Semicon Processing

• Coatings

• Membranes

• Li-ion Batteries

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, Major Players

• Kureha Corporation

• 3M Company

• Arkema Group

• Solvay Group

• Rochling Group

• Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology

• The Quadrant Group of Companies

• Daikin Industries Ltd

• RTP Company

• Ensinger GmbH

• Ambofluor GmbH & Co. KG

• Shanghai San Ai Fu New Material Technology Co.

• Zhejiang Fotech International Co.Ltd.

• Hubei Everflon Polymer Co.Ltd.

• Juhua Group Corporation

• Zhejiang Fotech International Co.Ltd

• Dyneon GmbH

• Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co.LTD

• Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.

• Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products

