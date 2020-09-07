Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Diameter, by Application, by Grade and By Country.

Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market was valued US$ 1.88 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars are high strength reinforcement bars, which are used in construction & infrastructure projects, thanks to their superior strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, and other wanted properties.

Balkans TMT steel bar market is expected to grow quickly due to factors like infrastructural expansion in Balkan and advantages offered by TMT bars over torsional bars. Balkans TMT steel bar market is supplementarily boosted by the increase in demand for low-cost strengthening bars. On the other hand, technical limitations concerned with higher grade TMT bars are expected to hinder the growth of the Balkans TMT steel bar market.

According to the grade type, the Fe 415 grade TMT steel bars hold a major portion of the Balkans TMT steel bar market in 2018. Fe 415 has a yield stress of 415N per sq mm while the Fe250 has a yield stress of 250N per sq mm. Fe415 rods will be twisted rods which can take more load. When we use Fe250 rods, spaces of rods will be closer intervals whereas in the other case spacing will be more and thereby the quantity of steel required will be less and thus there is a cost reduction.

By the application type, the migration of people to urban areas will ask for augmented shelter this will result in increased percent of residential buildings over year and year. The residential sector is expected to hold a major share in the Balkans TMT steel bar market. Also, the commercial segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Country-wise, an increase in the focus of players on the developing countries such as Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo is expected to boost the Balkans TMT steel bar market growth. Kosovo is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the future, on account of an increase in construction investment and surge in demand & availability of TMT steel bars in this country.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market make the report investor’s guide.

ArcelorMittal Zenica, Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd., Essar Steel, HBIS Group, HUS Ltd., Metalopromet d.o.o. Kula, MMD, SIDERAL S.H.P.K., SIJ Group, and TATA Steel are key players of Balkans TMT steel bars market.

Scope of the Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market

Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market, By Diameter Type:

• 6-8 MM

• 8-12 MM

• 12 mm & Above

Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market,By Application Type:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market,By Grade Type:

• Fe-415

• Fe-500

• Fe-550

• Fe-600

• Others

Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market,By Country:

• Macedonia

• Kosovo

• Albania

• Serbia

• Bosnia & Herzegovina

• Rest of Balkans

Key Player Analyzed in Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market:

• ArcelorMittal Zenica

• Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd.

• Essar Steel

• HBIS Group

• HUS Ltd.

• Metalopromet d.o.o. Kula

• MMD

• SIDERAL S.H.P.K.

• SIJ Group

• TATA Steel.

