Economizer Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Economizer Market is expected to reach USD 15.02 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Utility of economizers in various applications such as power generation plants and boilers is driving the growth of the economizer market. Moreover, the growing construction industry and increasing number of ongoing construction projects, worldwide are also fueling the growth of economizer market. But increasing CO2 emissions resulting from the combustion operations carried out by power plants are expected to negatively impact the growth of the economizer market.

Economizer market based on type has been segmented into fluid economizers and air-side economizers. Fluid economizers segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period due to increasing utilization in industrial boilers and HVAC systems.

Economizer market based on end-use industry has been segmented into industrial and commercial. Industrial segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.

Economizer market based on application has been segmented into power plants, boilers, HVAC, refrigeration and data centers. The power plants segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of thermal power plants owing to growing demand for electricity.

Geographically, economizer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for economizer due to increasing number of construction projects and installation of new power plants in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Economizer Market, by Type:

• Fluid Economizers

• Air-side Economizers

Economizer Market, by Application:

• Power Plants

• HVAC

• Boilers

• Refrigeration

• Data Centers

Economizer Market, by End-use Industry:

• Industrial

• Commercial

Economizer Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Report:

• Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

• Johnson Controls International Plc. (US)

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., (US)

• Thermax Limited (India)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• BELIMO Holding AG (Switzerland)

• SECESPOL Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

• SAACKE GmbH (Germany)

• STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (US)

• Cain Industries (US)

• Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (US)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

