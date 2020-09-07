Extruders Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Extruders Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 9.30 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Expansion in middle-class population, growing global economy, and rising consumer spending across the globe have resulted in the increasing demand for consumer goods and vehicles in the emerging economies. This is driving the demand for extruders. Rising consumption of extruded components and products in construction, building and transportation industries, increasing demand from the packaging industries, rubber and beverage industries along with technological advancements are expected to propel the requirement for the extruders market. Single screw extruder, twin screw extruder and ram extruder are types of extruder. Single screw extruder segment is expected to hold major share due to low maintenance costs and high throughput of the single screw extruders. Ram extruder segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, extruder has been segmented into building & construction, transportation, consumer goods and others. Consumer goods segment is leading contributors to the market growth attributed to increasing demand for consumer goods such as lighting, televisions, refrigerators, music players, computers, furniture, ladders, bottles, containers and others.

Geographically, the extruders market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Increasing population and rapid urbanization in the emerging countries such as China and India and easy availability of feedstock for manufacturing plastic and metal products are the factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific regions.

Scope of the Report:

Extruders Market, by Machine Type:

• Single Screw Extruder

• Twin Screw Extruder

• Ram Extruder

Extruders Market, by End-use Industry

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Extruders Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Milacron Holdings Corp. (US)

• The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Coperion GmbH (Germany)

• Davis-Standard, LLC (US)

• Battenfeld-Cincinnati (Germany)

• LEISTRITZ AG (Germany)

• KraussMaffei (Germany)

• Clextral (France)

• Presezzi Extrusion S.P.A. (Italy)

• NFM (US)

