Polypropylene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Polypropylene Market was valued USD 80.82 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Polypropylene is one of the most highly consumed polymer resin globally due to its superior quality, chemical resistance, toughness, fatigue resistance. Polypropylene applications include packaging for consumer products, plastic parts in different industries such as automotive, building & construction and electrical & electronics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Polypropylene market based on types has been divided into homopolymer and copolymer. Homopolymer type of polypropylene is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market due to high strength to weight ratio and is stiffer than copolymers.

Polypropylene market based on application is categorized into injection molding, fiber & raffia, film & sheet and blow molding. Injection molding is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for polypropylene owing to the various properties of polypropylene including excellent moisture resistance, chemical resistance and high impact strength it is majorly used in the injection molding application.

Packaging is the expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period among end-use industries. This is due to its properties like high temperature resistance, flexibility, excellent optical clarity and low moisture vapour transmission. Owing to which polypropylene is used for packaging in various industries including food, beverages, health care, cosmetics and others.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for polypropylene during the forecast period. China is expected to hold largest shares of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increasing concern over environmental impact and disposal of plastics is expected to restraint the growth of this market.

Scope of the Polypropylene Market report:

Polypropylene Market, by Type:

• Homopolymer

• Copolymer

Polypropylene Market, by Application:

• Injection Molding

• Fiber & Raffia

• Film & Sheet

• Blow Molding

Polypropylene Market, by End-use Industry:

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Medical

Polypropylene Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Polypropylene Market:

• LyondellBasell (The Netherlands)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

• DuPont (US)

• INEOS (Switzerland)

• Total S.A. (France)

• Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

• China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

• LG Chem (South Korea)

• Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan)

