Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.87% during a forecast period.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market has encountered major development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period. Oligonucleotides are short sections of nucleic acids that are united utilizing enzyme chemistry and genetic engineering. These are for the most part utilized in labs in applications, such as diagnostics, therapeutic and in addition industrial and academic. These are made usage of from initial screening and research through to target approval and production of medication. Oligonucleotides synthesis takes place either technologically to give services to different end users or independently by means of DNA synthesizers for self-utilization.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis may also face a restriction in its growth due to the lack of available resources. The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to witness limitations in the availability of funding for research in academic laboratories, which may hamper market revenue growth. Along with this, there are also a restricted number of market players existing in some regions and a shortage of skilled personnel. These factors may hinder the growth of research activities.

The synthesized oligos segment held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the growing applications of synthesized oligos in therapeutics, research, and diagnostics.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies segment is expected to leading the market for oligonucleotide synthesis. Pharmaceutical industries and biotechnology companies are focused on looking for alternative approaches for disease treatment. As a result, these companies are making major use of oligonucleotides, as it offers an effective mode of action for the treatment of several indications at comparatively lower development cost.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size of oligonucleotide synthesis market globally. The Asian market size is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly owing to the rising accessibility of synthesized oligos, along with a rise in R&D funding and activities in the region. Japan and China are considered the most attractive markets with respect to growth and growth opportunities present in these countries. Additionally, changing economic scenario, along with high investments in healthcare, life science-related research programs, and genetics, has encouraged global players to enter the Asia Pacific market, thus helping its growth.

Recent developments in the market for oligonucleotide synthesis: In March 2018, Danaher Corporation publicized that they have acquired Integrated DNA Technologies. The main of the acquisition is to increase their business in the genomics market and with IDT to develop critical diagnostic tests and potential life-saving therapies. They want to provide consumer highest standards of quality, service, and technical expertise.

In February 2017, Integrated DNA Technologies announced that they have acquired GeneWorks Pty Ltd. The main goal of the acquisition is to expand its business in the Asia- Pacific regions. They want to provide high-quality products and services to the scientist around the world.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market.

