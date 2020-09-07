Global Glass Substrate Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography.

Glass Substrate Market was valued US$ 1.54 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2026 registering the CAGR of 6.97%. Glass substrate market Increase in manufacturing of electronic components, semiconductors, MEMS devices, display devices, telecommunication & computing devices are some of the other factors that are driving the growth of glass substrate market in the electronics industry. Borosilicate-based glass substrates type is the most widely used type of glass substrates that can be attributed to its properties, such as high chemical resistivity, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high surface strength.

Asia Pacific holds a maximum share of glass substrates market and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR. Urbanization and industrialization led by emerging countries in this are driving the glass substrate market. China is expected to hold the largest share of glass substrate market in the Asia Pacific region followed by India.

Scope of Glass Substrate Market

Glass Substrate Market, by Type:

• Ceramic-based Glass Substrates

• Fused Silica/Quartz-based Glass Substrates

• Silicon-based Glass Substrates

• Borosilicate-based Glass Substrates

• Others (Soda-lime and Aluminosilicate-based Glass Substrates)

Glass Substrate Market, by End-use Industry:

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Solar

Glass Substrate Market, by Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in the Glass Substrate Market:

• AGC (Japan)

• SCHOTT (Germany)

• Corning Inc. (US)

• Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

• Plan Optik (Germany)

• HOYA Corporation (Japan)

• LG Chem (South Korea)

• OHARA Inc. (Japan)

• IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited (China)

• The Tunghsu Group (China).

