Global High Purity Alumina Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by application and by region.

Global High Purity Alumina Market was valued US$ 2.17 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Increasing penetration of LEDs in the lighting market, new applications of high purity alumina in smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, are significant factors driving the growth of the high purity alumina market. World demand for high purity alumina has increased and has reached record levels owing to growing technological advancements and increasing demand from applications namely LED bulbs, electronic displays, automotive and medical. However, cost fluctuations is expected to hinder the high purity alumina market growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21664

4N high purity alumina constitutes 70% of the industry share due to its huge acceptance in energy-efficient lighting solutions and electronic displays. 5N will exhibit significant growth by 2026, owing to its rising usage in sapphire substrates, electrolytic capacitor foils, electronic storage systems and photovoltaic cells.

LED’s segment grabs XX% share of high purity alumina market. Phosphor segment to reach US$ 550 million by 2026. The rapid growth of phosphor-based products such as plasma televisions in which high purity high purity alumina is used to control the characteristics of phosphorous products is expected to grow and help boost the high purity alumina market. Chalco’s planned to invest US$ 700 Mn in Guinea’s Boffa project to include a new mine, new port facilities, and upgrades to the area infrastructure.

Key Players

Alumina, Aluminum Corporation of China, Alcoa, BHP Billiton, CVG Bauxilum, Glencore International, Century Aluminum, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminum, United Company RUSAL, Norsk Hydro, Vale, Gencor, Nippon Light Metal, Norsk Hydro, PSB INDUSTRIES, Sasol and Sumitomo Chemicals are leading players of global high purity alumina market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21664

Scope of the Global High purity alumina Market

Global High purity alumina Market, By Product

• 4N

• 5N

• 6N

Global High purity alumina Market, By Application

• LED’s

• Semiconductors

• Phosphor

• Sapphire

Global High purity alumina Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analysed in Global High Purity Alumina Market:

• Alumina

• Aluminum Corporation of China

• Alcoa

• BHP Billiton

• CVG Bauxilum

• Glencore International

• Century Aluminum

• Hindalco Industries

• National Aluminum

• United Company RUSAL

• Norsk Hydro

• Vale

• Gencor

• Nippon Light Metal

• Norsk Hydro

• PSB INDUSTRIES

• Sasol

• Sumitomo Chemicals

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: High purity alumina Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global High purity alumina Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global High purity alumina Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America High purity alumina Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe High purity alumina Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific High purity alumina Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America High purity alumina Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue High purity alumina by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global High purity alumina Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global High purity alumina Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global High purity alumina Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of High purity alumina Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-high-purity-alumina-market/21664/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com