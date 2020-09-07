Global Flexographic Ink Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and by Geography.

Global Flexographic Ink Market was valued US$ 4.70 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.01 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period.

Low cost and environment-friendly product offerings are likely to drive the demand for these flexographic inks, in turn, driving the growth of the flexographic ink market during the forecast period. The growing demand for flexographic inks owing to the growth of the printing industry is another factor likely to drive the growth of the flexographic ink market. Increasing FDI investments in emerging economies and stabilizing U.S. economy further optimizes the chances of the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the recent downturn in Europe and China is likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The water-based flexographic ink segment accounted for more than 50% share, in terms of volume, of the global flexographic ink market in 2016. The water-based flexographic inks find applications in printing paper, corrugated cardboard, textiles, foils, plastics, and food packaging, as they offer advantages, such as less flammability, low VOC emissions, and stable viscosity during printing.

The flexographic ink market for flexible packaging applications recorded a CAGR over 4.5% in the projected timeframe. Robust flexible packaging industry growth on account of escalating end-user industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics will subsequently boost the global flexographic inks market share in the coming years. Flexible packaging manufacturers are presenting digital and innovative printing techniques to expand their industry share. For instance, Skratch Lab redesigned its entire product portfolio with new digitally-printed and highly functional packaging creates for a more attractive shopping and user experience for fitness enthusiasts. It establishes superior characteristics including sealing, strength, aroma retention and barrier against moisture. Moreover, it also plays an important role in improving exterior aesthetics, product differentiation, expanding the global flexographic ink by 2024.

The global flexographic ink market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. However, a region in the Asia Pacific (such as China and India) and in MEA (South Africa and Turkey) are expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the largest market for flexographic ink. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are markets with strong growth potential for flexographic ink. Following Europe, the next major market for flexographic inks in North America with prominent countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific flexographic ink market is also expected to witness a high growth rate with China being the major contributor to growth. In Latin America, Brazil, Peru, Chile are among the countries with potential demand for flexographic ink. Japan is another significant market for flexographic ink, with the majority of manufacturers located in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the flexographic ink market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Flexographic Ink Market

Global Flexographic Ink Market, By Type

• Solvent Based Flexographic Ink

• Water Based Flexographic Ink

• UV- Cured Flexographic Ink

Global Flexographic Ink Market, By Application

• Corrugated Containers

• Cartons

• Flexible Packaging

• Tags & Labels

• Paper & Plastic Bags

• Others (Newspapers, Catalogues etc.)

Global Flexographic Ink Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Flexographic Ink Market

• Sun Chemical Corp.Inc.

• SiegwerkDruckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

• DIC Corporation

• Flint Group

• Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co.

• RUCO Druckfarben

• T&K TOKA Corporation

• Wikoff Color Corporation

• INX International Ink Co.

• Sakata Inx (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Flexographic Ink Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Flexographic Ink Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Flexographic Ink Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Flexographic Ink Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Flexographic Ink Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flexographic Ink Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Flexographic Ink Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flexographic Ink by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Flexographic Ink Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Flexographic Ink Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Flexographic Ink Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

