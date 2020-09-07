Global Acetaldehyde Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Process, by Derivative, by Application and by Geography

Global Acetaldehyde Market was sized US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period. Global Acetaldehyde market is segmented by process, by derivatives, by application and by region. In terms of type, Acetaldehyde market is segmented into Dehydrogenation of Ethanol, Oxidation of Ethylene, Oxidation of Ethanol and Others Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Acetic Acid, Pentaerythritol, Ethyl Acetate and others are the derivatives of the market. Chemicals, Plastics & Synthetic Rubber, Food & Beverage, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp, Water Treatment and Others are application segment of Acetaldehyde market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Acetaldehyde, an organic compound is one of the most important aldehydes produced and consumed globally for different industrial applications. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally and is also produced on a large scale commercially in various parts of the world. Natural sources of the compound include bread, coffee, fruits, and plants. Acetaldehyde is primarily used in the production of chemical compounds such as peracetic acid, pentaerythritol, acetate esters, acetic acid, acetic anhydride, 1,3-butylene glycol, and pyridine.The market for acetaldehyde is primarily expected to be driven by the downstream markets that use the compound as a key raw material.

The food & beverage segment is the largest application segment of the acetaldehyde market. Acetaldehyde is used as a flavouring agent in several food products, and is widely used in the food & beverage industry as a preservative for fruits, fish, and as a flavouring agent. It is used as an aromatic agent in several non-alcoholic beverages

The pyridine and pyridine bases segment is the largest derivative segment of the acetaldehyde market. Pyridine is produced by the reaction of acetaldehyde with ammonia. Pyridine & pyridine bases are manufactured by the reaction of acetaldehyde with ammonium acetate, where acetic acid is used as a solvent, in a refluxing tank reactor under atmospheric pressure. It is widely used as a reagent and as a solvent to manufacture chemicals

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region of the acetaldehyde market, globally. Growing industrialization in the Asia Pacific along with increasing manufacturing activities, backed by infrastructural development, has offered significant opportunities for the use of acetaldehyde in the region. The market in the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and offer significant growth opportunities. Increasing use of acetaldehyde as an important chemical intermediate in various applications, such as food & beverage, chemicals, plastics, and paints & coatings is driving the acetaldehyde market in the Asia Pacific.

Eastman, Merck Kgaa, Celanese, Sumitomo Chemical, Ashok Alco, Chem, Showa Denko, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza, LCY Chemical, Sekab, China National Petroleum Corporation, Amadis Chemical, Chempure, Finetech Industry, Eurochem are the key players of the Global Acetaldehyde market.

Scope of the Report:

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Process:

• Dehydrogenation of Ethanol,

• Oxidation of Ethylene,

• Oxidation of Ethanol

• Others

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Derivatives:

• Pyridine & Pyridine Bases

• Acetic Acid

• Pentaerythritol

• Ethyl Acetate

• Others

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Application:

• Chemicals

• Plastics & Synthetic Rubber

• Food & Beverage

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

• Paper & Pulp

• Water Treatment

• Others

Global Acetaldehyde Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin America

Global Acetaldehyde market place is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.Some of them operating in the market are given underneath:

• Eastman

• Merck Kgaa

• Celanese

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Ashok Alco – Chem

• Showa Denko

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Lonza

• LCY Chemical

• Sekab

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Amadis Chemical

• Chempure

• Finetech Industry

• Eurochem

