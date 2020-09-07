Global Contact Adhesive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Resin Type, by Technology, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Global Contact Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.72 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

The contact adhesive market is driven by properties such as less cure time, strong bond, and better adhesion to a variety of substrates in contact adhesive products; while the said market is slowly shifting to water-based adhesives driven by the requirement of environmental compliance for various end-use industries. Technological advancements are expected to fuel the demand for contact adhesives.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The contact adhesive market based on resin type is segmented into neoprene, polyurethane, acrylic, SBC, and others. The neoprene segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market of contact adhesives because of its easy availability and wide adequacy in end-use industries.

Based on technology, the solvent-based segment is the most broadly-used technology in the formulation of contact adhesives as these adhesives possess unique characteristics, such as temperature, humidity, and discoloration resistance. But water-based adhesives are about to get demand in near future owing to stringent regulation enacted concerned with VOC emission.

The automotive segment in the end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological improvements in the automotive industry and growing demand for specialty contact adhesives are factors expected to drive the market growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest fastest-growing markets for contact adhesives. Cumulative use of contact adhesives in the automotive, woodworking, leather & footwear and construction industries and high economic growth in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the growth in this region.

Scope of the Global Contact Adhesive Market:

Global Contact Adhesive Market, By Resin Type:

• Neoprene

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• SBC

• Others

Global Contact Adhesive Market, By Technology:

• Solvent-based

• Water-based

Global Contact Adhesive Market, By End-use Industry:

• Woodworking

• Automotive

• Construction

• Leather & footwear

• Others

Global Contact Adhesive Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Contact Adhesive Market:

• Henkel (Germany)

• 3M (US)

• Bostik (France)

• H.B. Fuller (US)

• Illinois Tool Works (US)

• Sika (Switzerland)

• Pidilite Industries (India)

• Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US)

• Huntsman International (US)

• Jubilant Industries (India)

