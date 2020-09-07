Global Ammonium Nitrate Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Regions.

Global ammonium nitrate market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding ammonium nitrate market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global ammonium nitrate market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in ammonium nitrate market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29630

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Ammonium nitrate, a salt of ammonia and nitric acid is a colorless and odorless chemical compound. Ammonium nitrate is found as a natural mineral (ammonia nitrate) in the driest regions of the Atacama Desert in Chile. Almost all ammonium nitrate used in the industry today is synthetically manufactured by Haber’s Process. Another method to synthetically produce ammonium nitrate crystals is through an irregular of the Odda Process.

The major driver for global ammonium nitrate market is increasing demand from the fertilizer industry, being more stable than urea and with more usage as fertilizer throughout the globe in the forecast time. The increasing demand for the product in fertilizers as a nitrogen source is expected to drive the market growth.

The demand for a high-quality crop is incrementing significantly which is boosting the consumption of fertilizers over the past few years. This has prompted the expansion and remodeling of older production facilities and building new ammonium nitrate manufacturing plant to meet the surging demand. Ammonium nitrate is also used for instant cold packs, as its dissolution in water is highly endothermic.

Another major ammonium nitrate market size driver is the growing demand of gunpowder and explosives. Numerous terrorist acts in the past few years involved the use of ammonium nitrate, which has compelled the government to revamp stern regulations towards the utilization of the product. With growing military expenditure and mining activities, the demand for explosives is expected to escalate from 2018 to 2026. Investments by the mining companies to explore new exploration sites for the minerals and valuable metals is further expected to fuel the market growth in mining applications.

Strict regulations regarding the handling of ammonium nitrate issued jointly by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) will pose a threat on the market growth and expansion of the industry. It has been recorded as moderately hazardous and this will be the major restrain to the ammonium nitrate market share.

The growth of the global ammonium nitrate market is dependent on factors such as the shifting preference towards bio-based chemicals, the increasing demand for industrial explosives and blasting agents. Further, the rising consumption of ammonium nitrate at existing industrial facilities.

Europe is the major market for ammonium nitrate with over 40% of the global ammonium nitrate demand, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Countries in Asia Pacific region are mostly agriculture dependent and will have a significant role in the market of ammonium nitrate. With growing demand of agricultural end products in China and India, the demand for fertilizer is forecast to increase from 2018 to 2026. The rising demand of mining explosives in India and China will also propel the ammonium nitrate market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29630

Scope of Ammonium Nitrate Market:

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market, by Application

• Fertilizer

• Explosives

• Others

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Ammonium Nitrate Market:

• Orica

• Enaex S.A

• CF Industries Holdings Inc.

• San Corporation

• OSTCHEM Holding Company

• EuroChem Group AG

• Austin Powder International

• Abu Qir Fertilizers Co

• Neochim PLC

• Fertiberia SA

• Uralchem JSC

• Vale Fertilizantes

• Dorogobuzh JSC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ammonium Nitrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ammonium Nitrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ammonium Nitrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ammonium Nitrate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ammonium Nitrate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ammonium Nitrate Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ammonium-nitrate-market/29630/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com