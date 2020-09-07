Global Acrylate Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Chemistry, by Application, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Global Acrylate Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 7.67 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Rising disposable incomes, high demand for modification of infrastructure activities, growth in automotive industry, growing usage of acrylate in spray coating industry and increasing demand from packaging industry are driving acrylate market. Cost benefits of using acrylate over conventional packaging material are some factors, that will propel the demand for acrylate. As acrylate is a solvent based it does not meets the VOC emission mandates and popularity of green coating will hamper the market growth in forecast period.

Butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, methyl acrylate and 2 ethyl hexyl acrylate are type segments of acrylate market. 2 ethyl hexyl acrylate is segment with major share.

Paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives, fabrics and other are application segments of acrylate market. Paints & coatings application is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the increasing growth of construction sector owing to infrastructural developments and growing renovation & refurbishment activities has driving the growth of this segment.

Based on end-use industry, acrylate market has been segmented into packaging, consumer goods, textiles, building & construction, automotive and others. Packaging segment is estimated to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Large use of acrylate in paper coating and consumer goods coatings and growing e-commerce has propelled the growth of packaging end-use industry.

Geographically, the acrylate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for acrylate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization, urbanization and rising disposable income is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Global Acrylate Market, by Chemistry:

• Butyl Acrylate

• Ethyl Acrylate

• 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

• Methyl Acrylate

Global Acrylate Market, by Application:

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Adhesives

• Fabrics

• Others

Global Acrylate Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

• Textiles

• Automotive

• Others

Global Acrylate Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Acrylate market:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (US)

• Arkema (France)

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

• SIBUR (Russia)

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)

• LG Chem (South Korea)

• Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)

• SASOL Limited (South Africa)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

