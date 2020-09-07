Global Smart Coatings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Function, by Layer, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Global Smart Coatings Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Smart coatings are widely use in the industries such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, marine and building & construction.Expansion in automotive and construction industry drives the smart coatings market. Multi purpose function of smart coatings attracts the market. But, VOC emission norms will restrains the market to some extent in a forecast period.

Automotive & transportation segment is expected be major contributor for the market growth during the forecast period. New emerging technologies and innovations drive the demand for smart coatings in this industry. There is a growing demand for smart coatings for anti-fouling, anti-corrosion and self-cleaning applications from the end-use industries.

Geographically, the smart coatings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the large demand from the automotive & transportation and building & construction industries mainly in the countries such as China and India in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Smart Coatings Market, By Function:

• Anti-corrosion

• Anti-fouling

• Anti-icing

• Anti-microbial

• Self-healing

• Self-cleaning

Smart Coatings Market, By Layer:

• Single layer

• Multi-layer

Smart Coatings Market, By End-use Industry:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Marine

• Building & Construction

Smart Coatings Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players anlaysed in the Report:

• 3M

• Akzonobel

• PPG Industries

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Jotun

• Hempel

• DOW Corning Corporation

• RPM International

• Sherwin-Williams

• NEI Corporation

• Nanoshell Company

• Hygratek

• Ancatt

• Royal Dsm

• Tesla Nanocoatings

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

