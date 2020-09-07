Silicon Carbide Market : Market Research Report | Know The Growth Factors And Future Scope To 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Market Definition: Global Silicon Carbide Market

Silicon carbide acts as a steel production deoxidizing agent. To generate huge amounts of hot steel together with steel scrap, it is primarily dissolved in oxygen furnace. In contrast to silicomanganese or ferrosilicon, the low sulfur, aluminum and nitrogen content of the item which leads it to a cost-effective material. Silicon carbide has three times the band gap, three times the thermal conductivity, and ten times the critical strength of the electric field compared to silicon.

Market Drivers:

Capability of SIC to perform at high voltage & power and high temperature in semiconductor is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices is helping the market to grow

Use of SIC device in cellular base station and RF is flourishing the market growth

Various supporting rules and regulations of government drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less tolerance and high accuracy in component manufacturing hinders the market growth

Suring preference for GAN over SIC restricts the growth of the market

High cost of SIC devices hampers the market growth

Global silicon carbide market (SiC) is to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to capability of SIC in Semiconductor to Perform at high voltage & power and high temperature.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

STMicroelectronics

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Saint-Gobain

Fuji Electric Co.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Dow

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Global Power Technologies Group

Microsemi

Central Semiconductor Corp.

SANKEN ELECTRIC CO.

Bruckewell Technology Corp Taiwan

Ascatron AB

Littelfuse

Graphensic

Norstel AB

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Silicon Carbide Market.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Silicon Carbide Market Report

1. What was the Silicon Carbide Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of Silicon Carbide Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Silicon Carbide Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Silicon Carbide Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Silicon Carbide Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Silicon Carbide Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Silicon Carbide.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Silicon Carbide.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Silicon Carbide by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Silicon Carbide Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Silicon Carbide Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Silicon Carbide.

Chapter 9: Silicon Carbide Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

