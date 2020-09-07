Polybutadiene Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Polybutadiene Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Polybutadiene offers excellent toughness, excellent abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, low rolling resistance, and low glass transition this has resulted into popularity of polybutadiene rubber over other. Surging adoption of polybutadiene across various industries, such as automotive, plastics, and chemical industries is fuelling the growth. But fluctuations in raw material prices may restrain the growth of market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3090

Solid polybutadiene rubber and liquid polybutadiene rubber are type segment of polybutadiene market. Solid polybutadiene rubber segment is widely used owing to its suitability in numerous applications such as tires and plastics. Tire application segment is leading the market due to the high abrasion resistance and high growth of the automotive industry.

Geographically, the polybutadiene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR attributed to the increasing demand for polybutadiene from various end-use industries. Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to growth in the automotive industry in this region. North America constitutes saturated market but growth at slow pace is observed.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Polybutadiene market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Polybutadiene market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Polybutadiene market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Polybutadiene market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3090

Scope of the report:

Polybutadiene Market, by Type:

• Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

• Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene Market, by Application:

• Tire

• Polymer Modification

• Chemical

• Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

• Others

Polybutadiene Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Polybutadiene Market:

• Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• JSR Corporation (Japan)

• SIBUR (Russia)

• LANXESS AG (Germany)

• UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)

• LG Chem ltd. (South Korea)

• Sinopec (China)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Polybutadiene Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Polybutadiene Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Polybutadiene Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Polybutadiene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Polybutadiene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Polybutadiene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Polybutadiene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Polybutadiene by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Polybutadiene Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Polybutadiene Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Polybutadiene Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Polybutadiene Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/polybutadiene-market/3090/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com