3D Printing Construction Market: By Application, Product Types, Keyplayers 2020 – 2027 | Emerging Players – XtreeE, Apis Cor., Dini engineering s.r.l., CyBe Construction

3D printing construction market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 102,764.62 million by 2027, while registering this growth with the rate of 251.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. 3D printing construction market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rapid urbanization across the globe.

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique （Shanghai）Co.Ltd. (WinSun)

Apis Cor.

Dini engineering s.r.l.

CyBe Construction

Sika AG

Contour Crafting Corporation

Betabram

Imprimere AG

LifeTec Construction Group Inc.

3D Printhuset

Acciona

3D printing construction market is segmented on the basis of printing material, printing technology, end-use industry, type of construction and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets

On the basis of printing material, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into concrete, plastics, metal, ceramics, and others. Plastics have been further segmented into recycled plastic, and bioplastics. Metal has been further segmented into steel, titanium, aluminum, and others. Steel has been further sub-segmented into stainless steel, and nickel steel. Others have been further sub-segmented as bronze.

Based on printing technology, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), big area additive manufacturing (BAAM), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), and others. Others have been further segmented into electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

On the basis of end-use industry, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, and space (extra-terrestrial)

Based on type of construction, the 3D printing construction market is segmented into buildings, bridges, walls, domes, beams, girders, viaducts, sound barriers, abutments, balconies, elements for tunnels, and others

3D printing construction market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for 3D printing construction market includes concept models, visual arts, tooling, functional models, and others

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

1. What was the 3D Printing Construction Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of 3D Printing Construction Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3D Printing Construction Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Chapter 1: 3D Printing Construction Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: 3D Printing Construction Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of 3D Printing Construction.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of 3D Printing Construction.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of 3D Printing Construction by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 6: 3D Printing Construction Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 7: 3D Printing Construction Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of 3D Printing Construction.

Chapter 9: 3D Printing Construction Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2027).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

