Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type, Shutter Vanes Type, Shutter Type, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) was valued US$3.70 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. Active grill shutters open and close automatically to control the flow of air, it opens at the time when engine requires additional air flow otherwise it remains closed. It reduces the aerodynamic drag; owing to this, the engine can quickly reach to its optimum operating temperature. Rise in demand for fuel-efficiency among consumers and stringent emission norms enacted by regulatory bodies in order to reduce emission impact on the environment are likely to drive the active grill shutters market for automotive during the forecast period. Moreover, high cost and less penetration of active grill shutters in developing regions are anticipated to hamper the active grill shutters market during the forecast period.

The report segment of active grille shutter market (AGS) based on vehicle type, shutter vanes type, shutter type, sales channel, and geography. Based on vehicle type, the active grille shutter market is segmented into passenger vehicle, LCV, and M&HCV. In terms of shutter vanes type, the active grille shutter market is segmented into horizontal AGS and vertical AGS. On the basis of shutter type, the active grille shutter market is segmented into visible AGS and non-visible AGS. Based on sales channel, the active grille shutter market is segmented into OEM, and aftermarket. Region wise market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on vehicle, passenger vehicle is anticipated to remain the growth engine of the global automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period. Rise in production of passenger vehicle coupled with increasing penetration of AGS in passenger vehicle models are likely to elevate the demand for AGS in the passenger vehicle segment.

On the basis of shutter vanes type, the automotive active grille shutter market is segmented as Horizontal AGS and Vertical AGS. Horizontal vane-based active grille shutter is anticipated to remain most dominant type in the global automotive active grille shutter market during the forecast period. Both horizontal, as well as vertical vane segments, are likely to witness healthy growth rates over the next few years.

Based on sales channel, the automotive active grill shutter market can be segmented into two segments among these, OEM segment is hold the XX% share of the automotive active grill shutter market. There are few big OEMs who are manufacturing active grill shutters. OEM provide active grill shutters with top-end vehicles to develop the efficiency and economy of the vehicle.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to the high rate of adoption of active grill shutters in premium and luxury vehicles in order to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period on the automotive grill shutter market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Active Grille Shutter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Active Grille Shutter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Active Grille Shutter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Active Grille Shutter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS)

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicle

• LCV

• M&HCV

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) by Shutter vanes Type

• Horizontal AGS

• Vertical AGS

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) by Shutter Type

• Visible AGS

• Non-Visible AGS

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS) by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Active Grille Shutter Market (AGS)

• Rochling Automotive

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo SA

• SRG Global

• HBPO

• Shape Corporation

• SONCEBOZ

• Batz

• S. Crop.

• Mirror Controls international

• Johnson Electric

