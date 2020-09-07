Global Bio-Based Polymer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and, Region.

Global Bio-Based Polymer Market was valued US$ 13.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 27.89 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.79% during forecast period.

Increase in consumer awareness of the environmental impact of petroleum-based polymers and rise in government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the driving factors of global bio-based polymer market. In addition, favorable government regulations and initiatives like Lead Market Initiative (UK) and Bio Preferred boost the use of bio-based products, which correspondingly increases the demand for global bio-based polymer market products during the forecast period. However, high cost to end user and cheaper rates of petroleum feedstocks are estimated to hamper the growth of the global bio-based polymer market. Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D for product developments in niche applications is expected to offer a key opportunity for market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application segment, packaging application segment estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Global Bio-based polymers market offer a large range of packaging applications. Some of the packaging options are bags for compost, horticulture, nursery products, toys, agricultural foils, and textiles. Packaging made from biopolymers can be processed with all customary plastics processing technologies, without the use of special machinery therefore, the demand for global bio-based polymers market is increasing in the packaging segment.

On the basis of type segment, polyethylene segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. With increase in oil prices, microbial polyethylene or green polyethylene is now being manufactured by dehydration of ethanol that is produced from microbial fermentation. Therefore, demand for bio-based polyethylene is growing at a faster pace.

Major polymer constructors are shifting their focus towards developing sustainable technologies and are collaborating with various individual bio-based technology manufacturers in order to produce bio-based polymers. The bio-based polymer industry is consolidated in nature and has witnessed numerous M&A over the past few years.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. Because of favorable government policies, abundance of raw material, and increase in demand for bio-based polymers from consumer goods segment. Dynamic textile production as well as consumption.

The report states that the lack of sophisticated technology to support the substitution of old-style petroleum-based polymers with biobased polymers is a major challenge facing the global biobased polymers market. The study was conducted using an objective grouping of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a complete market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Bio-Based Polymer market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global bio-based polymer market.

Scope of the Global Bio-Based Polymer Market

Global Bio-Based Polymer Market, By Type

• Polyethylene

• Polyamide

• Polylactic Acid

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Others

Global Bio-Based Polymer Market, By Application

• Textile

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Packaging

• Others

Global Bio-Based Polymer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Bio-Based Polymer Market

• Arkema Group

• Basf Se

• Bio-On

• Corbion

• Dowdupont

• Finasucre Sa

• Kuraray Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Novamont Spa

• Ptt Global Chemical Public Company Limited

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Teijin Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bio-Based Polymer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bio-Based Polymer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bio-Based Polymer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Polymer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bio-Based Polymer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bio-Based Polymer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

