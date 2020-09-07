Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 60.56 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Extending demand for new aircraft in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India and China, among others and increased rate of replacement of the existing aircraft with new ones is vital factor driving the growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market. Furthermore, lighgweight aircraft trend will impel the demand at significant growth rate.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Aerospace & defense elastomers market based on type, fluoroelastomers are widely used in aircraft engines and fuel handling systems. Growth of this segment is attributed to the excellent resistance to heat, their excellent sealing and mechanical properties.

Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market based on application are segmented into O-rings & gaskets, seals, hoses and profiles. O-rings & gaskets segment grabs major chunk of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of O-rings & gaskets in the static sealing applications, where leak-proof performance is required.

Geographically, the Aerospace & defense elastomers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest markets for aerospace & defense elastomers market during the forecast period. Large aerospace market and upgradation and expansion of the aviation infrastructure in this region is driving North Americas Growth.

Scope of the Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market Report:

Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market , By Type:

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Fluoroelastomers

• Silicone Elastomers

Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market, By Application:

• O-Rings & Gaskets

• Seals

• Hoses

• Profiles

Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in the Global Aerospace And Defense Elastomers Market Report:

• Trelleborg

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• DOW Corning

• Greene, Tweed

• Chemours

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Solvay

• Lanxess

• 3M

• Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co., Ltd.

• Esterline

• Holland Shielding

• Jonal Laboratories, Inc.

