Global Refrigeration Oil Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Oil Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Refrigeration Oil Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.11 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Poultry and meat production continues to expand to meet the increasing worldwide demand, which in turn has increased the need for temperature control and industrial refrigeration. Dairy sector needs refrigeration in the manufacturing and storage of wide range of goods including butter, cheese, and milk.

Immense requirement for the refrigeration in the food and beverages sector which, in turn, will augment the demand for the refrigeration oil market. Implementation of natural refrigerant improvement in energy effectiveness, increasing food processing sector in several developing countries, and rush in cold chain capability. These factor drives the refrigeration oil market.

Synthetic oil segment accounted major share of market attributed to its better performance in extreme conditions, higher shear stability & viscosity index and improved chemical resistance in comparison to mineral oil. On the other hand, the mineral oil offers more benefits over the synthetic oil, which leads to its use as a thermal fluid in mechanical and industrial applications.

Refrigerator & freezer application segment is about to gain growth due to increasing demand for packaged food products while, air conditioner leads the market.

Geographically, the refrigeration oil market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia pacific dominates the market led by increasing demand of consumer appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners and automobiles in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Refrigeration Oil market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Refrigeration Oil market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Refrigeration Oil market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Refrigeration Oil market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Refrigeration Oil Market, by Oil Type:

• Mineral Oil

• Synthetic Oil

Refrigeration Oil Market, by Application

• Refrigerator & Freezer

• Automotive AC System

• Air Conditioner

• Aftermarket

Refrigeration Oil Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• JXTG Group (Japan)

• BASF (Germany)

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan)

• Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

• ExxonMobil (US)

• BP (UK)

• PETRONAS (Malaysia)

• Total (France)

• Sinopec Group (China)

• Johnson Controls (Ireland)

• Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Eni (Italy)

• Indian Oil Corporation (India)

• Lukoil (Russia)

