Global Ceramic Inks Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography

Global Ceramic Inks Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.87 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Urbanization has led to increasing demand for residential and commercial constructions in emerging economies. There is a great demand for aesthetics of the constructed buildings including decoration of tiles and glasses. Ceramic inks offers high degree of design quality, functional performance, resistance to UV radiation, and scratches. Growth of ceramic inks is dependent on construction industry.

Glass printing, ceramic tiles, food container printing and others are application segments of . Ceramic tiles application segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period and segment is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of printed ceramic tiles in commercial and residential infrastructures.

Geographically, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is dominating the ceramic inks market due to the rising investments in the construction industry of the Asia Pacific region which increases the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby the growth of the ceramic inks market in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Ceramic Inks Market, by Type:

• Decorative inks

• Functional Inks

Ceramic Inks Market, by Technology:

• Digital Printing

• Analog Printing

Ceramic Inks Market, by Application:

• Glass Printing

• Ceramic Tiles

• Food Container Printing

• Others

Ceramic Inks Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Ferro Corporation (US)

• Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo (Spain)

• Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany)

• Torrecid Group (Spain)

• Colorobbia Holding S.P.A. (Italy)

• Fritta (Spain)

• Sicer S.P.A. (Italy)

• SUN Chemical (US)

• KAO Chimigraf (Spain)

• Tecglass (Spain)

• Xennia Technologies (UK)

• Vaanix Industries Pvt Ltd. (India)

• Six Star Ceramic Colors Co. (China)

• Shenzhen Uvink Tech Co. (China)

• Chimigraf Ibérica S.L. (Spain)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ceramic Inks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ceramic Inks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ceramic Inks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ceramic Inks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ceramic Inks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ceramic Inks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ceramic Inks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

