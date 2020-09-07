Business
Global Ceramic Inks Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography
Global Ceramic Inks Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.87 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/4613
Urbanization has led to increasing demand for residential and commercial constructions in emerging economies. There is a great demand for aesthetics of the constructed buildings including decoration of tiles and glasses. Ceramic inks offers high degree of design quality, functional performance, resistance to UV radiation, and scratches. Growth of ceramic inks is dependent on construction industry.
Glass printing, ceramic tiles, food container printing and others are application segments of . Ceramic tiles application segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period and segment is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of printed ceramic tiles in commercial and residential infrastructures.
Geographically, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is dominating the ceramic inks market due to the rising investments in the construction industry of the Asia Pacific region which increases the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby the growth of the ceramic inks market in the region.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/4613
Scope of the Report:
Ceramic Inks Market, by Type:
• Decorative inks
• Functional Inks
Ceramic Inks Market, by Technology:
• Digital Printing
• Analog Printing
Ceramic Inks Market, by Application:
• Glass Printing
• Ceramic Tiles
• Food Container Printing
• Others
Ceramic Inks Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Profiled in the Report:
• Ferro Corporation (US)
• Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo (Spain)
• Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany)
• Torrecid Group (Spain)
• Colorobbia Holding S.P.A. (Italy)
• Fritta (Spain)
• Sicer S.P.A. (Italy)
• SUN Chemical (US)
• KAO Chimigraf (Spain)
• Tecglass (Spain)
• Xennia Technologies (UK)
• Vaanix Industries Pvt Ltd. (India)
• Six Star Ceramic Colors Co. (China)
• Shenzhen Uvink Tech Co. (China)
• Chimigraf Ibérica S.L. (Spain)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Ceramic Inks Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Ceramic Inks Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Ceramic Inks Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Ceramic Inks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ceramic Inks by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Ceramic Inks Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Ceramic Inks Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Ceramic Inks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ceramic Inks Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/ceramic-inks-market/4613/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com