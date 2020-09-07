Global Camphor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Product, Application and Region.

Global Camphor Market is driven by growing demand for making medicine for different type of diseases. Global camphor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8 % over the forecast period.



Camphor market is driven by growing demand for making medicine for different type of diseases. Due to good chemical properties camphor is used in wide range of application in various end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture and chemical. Some making ointments with vapor for treating cough and chest congestion. Rising demand of camphor for the ointments is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Camphor has been approved by the FDA for numerous medicinal applications. However, high level of camphor can be toxic and hence causes several health risks.

High growth in pharmaceutical industry is among the leading drivers for camphor market growth and will continue dominance throughout the period. Camphor is used in the making of ointments with vapors for treating chest congestion and cough. Growing demand for balms used for treating chest congestion is a major factor driving demand for camphor. Slight amount of camphor is safe for human consumption and has been approved by several regulatory bodies across the globe, therefore camphor has high acceptance for medicinal uses.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major percentage of market share in global market. India is place where large sum of holy places. Camphor is also used during prayer of god in Hindu religion thereby fuelling the market growth. North America is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing population leading to high growth of food and pharmaceutical is major factor which drive the growth of the camphor market. North America market is primarily expanding on the back of the growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries in the region. Further, Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Rising advancement and research activity to increases application for camphor is expected to offer large amount of opportunities in the camphor market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding camphor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in camphor marke

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Camphor Market:

Global Camphor Market, by Product:

• Capsules

• Powder

• Oil

Global Camphor Market, by Application:

• Pharmaceutical

• Agriculture

• Food

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Camphor Market, by Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Apt Exim

• Beijing Herbal Health Biotech

• Benefont

• Camphor & Allied Products

• Jadran Galenski Laboratorij

• Malligha Asafoetida

• Recochem

• Fujian Green Pine

• Hiya International

• Ji’an Fine Chemicals

