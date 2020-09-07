Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Material, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market was valued at US$ 8.70 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 15.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding thermal spray coatings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by Technology, Materials, Application, and Region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by Materials, price, financial position, Materials portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Thermal spraying is a mining process of coating that involves the formation of substrates in the semi-molten and molten state. Materials are melted into a rod, wire, or powder form. Thermal spraying provides thick coatings up to 20 mm over a large area and deposition rate than other coatings. These sprays are used for a protective or decorative coating in many substrates including metals, ceramics, polymers, intermetallic, carbides, and others.

Thermal spray coatings are used in medical implants as well. Increasing use of titanium and hydroxyapatite coatings in biomedical implants using thermal spray technology, is expected to drive the growth of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market over the forecast period. A thermal spray is a group of mining processes where micrometer-size particles of molten or semi-molten materials are propelled on the surface of the desired substrate to form a protective or decorative coating, that bonds instantly with the substrate.

The most common technologies used in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market are cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray. Among these, plasma spray is the fastest growing technology type and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Flame spray technology is another dominant segment. Cold spray uses kinetic energy to project powdered coating material onto the substrate, instead of using conventional thermal energy as the source for melting material and forming the desired protective coating.

Durability, corrosive strength, and enhanced thermal resistance are some of the drivers which makes then an efficient substitute in comparison with other Mining coatings. Thermal spray are used in a wide range of application sector owing to the growing need for efficient and durable coatings in wide range of industries. It is extensively used in the aerospace, automobile and pharmaceutical industries. Aerospace industry requires efficient wear and thermal resistive coatings in numerous applications. The growing development of the aerospace sector, especially in the developing economies, is expected to boost the market of thermal spray during the forecast period. However, low adoption rate coupled with the growing threat of substitution are some of the major restraints in the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the thermal spray market. Moreover, the propelling aerospace and the automobile industry in countries such as India and China, is increasing the demand for thermal spray. The United States aerospace sector is the largest in the world. The country is one of the major exporters of aerospace components to countries such as France, China, and Germany.

Scope of Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market:

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material:

• Metals

• Ceramics

• Intermetallics

• Polymers

• Carbides

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Application:

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Aerospace

• Medical

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Technology:

• Cold Spray

• Flame Spray

• Plasma

• Spray

• Others

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market:

• A & A Thermal Spray Coatings

• Flame Spray Coating Company

• General Magnaplate Corporation

• Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

• Oerlikon Metco

• Plasma-Tec, Inc.

• Surface Technology Inc.

• H.C. Starck GmbH

• ASB Industries Inc.

• Fujimi

• Bodycote

• Accuwright Industries

• Castolin Eutectic

• ARTEC

