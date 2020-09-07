Barrier Films Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Material, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Barrier Films Market is expected to reach USD 36.22 Billion by 2026 from USD 21.82 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.2% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Barrier films provides protection to product from damage from moisture, oxygen, vapor and dust that can degrade quality. This barrier film packaging are suitable for food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging to keep food and pharmaceutical products safe and extend shelf life.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Barrier films market has been segmented by end-use industry, material and geography. Based on material, barrier film market is segmented into PE, PET, PP, PA, organic coatings, inorganic oxide coatings and others. Based on end-use industry barrier film is segmented into food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, agriculture and others.

Food & beverage packaging segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Agriculture segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of mulch films and silage films in farming.

Geographically, barrier films market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is one of the largest markets for barrier films. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Barrier Films Market, by Material:

• PE

• PET

• PP

• PA

• Organic Coatings

• Inorganic Oxide Coatings

• Others

Barrier Films Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Food & Beverage Packaging

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Agriculture

• Others

Barrier Films Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of the Barrier Films Market:

• Amcor (Australia)

• Sealed Air (US)

• Bemis (US)

• Toppan Printing (Russia)

• Cosmo Films (India)

• Jindal Poly Films (India)

• Berry Global (US)

• Sealed Air (US)

• Raven Industries (US)

• Dupont Teijin Films (US)

• Uflex (India)

• Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Barrier Films Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Barrier Films Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Barrier Films Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Barrier Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Barrier Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Barrier Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Barrier Films by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Barrier Films Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Barrier Films Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Barrier Films Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Barrier Films Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/barrier-films-market/1851/

