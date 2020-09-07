Membrane Filtration Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2020-2024.

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Membrane Filtration Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2024

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Membrane Filtration Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Membrane Filtration market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Membrane Filtration market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2024. The report studies the worldwide Membrane Filtration market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Membrane Filtration Market Report:

SUEZ (GE Water), DOW, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray, Koch Membrane Systems, Vontron, Microdyn-Nadir, Mitsubishi Rayon, Evoqua, Asahi Kasei, 3M (Membrana), Pentair (X-Flow), Toyobo, KUBOTA, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Synder Filtration, BASF(inge GmbH), Pall Corporation, Canpure, Parker Hannifin, CITIC Envirotech, Origin Water, Tianjin MOTIMO, Hangzhou Hualv, Hangzhou NW, Zhaojin Motian, Ningbo Changqi Porous

Membrane Filtration Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO), Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF), Microfiltration Membranes (MF), Nano-filtration Membranes (NF),

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industry, Industrial & Manufacturing

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Membrane Filtration Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

1.1.2 Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

1.1.3 Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

1.1.1.4 Nano-filtration Membranes (NF)

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Membrane Filtration Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Membrane Filtration Market by Types

Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

Nano-filtration Membranes (NF)

2.3 World Membrane Filtration Market by Applications

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing

2.4 World Membrane Filtration Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Membrane Filtration Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Membrane Filtration Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Membrane Filtration Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Membrane Filtration Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 SUEZ (GE Water)

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 DOW

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Nitto Denko Corporation

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Toray

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Koch Membrane Systems

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Vontron

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Microdyn-Nadir

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Mitsubishi Rayon

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Evoqua

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Asahi Kasei

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 3M (Membrana)

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Pentair (X-Flow)

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Toyobo

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 KUBOTA

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Synder Filtration

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.17 BASF(inge GmbH)

5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.18 Pall Corporation

5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.19 Canpure

5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.20 Parker Hannifin

5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.21 CITIC Envirotech

5.21.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.21.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.21.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.22 Origin Water

5.22.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.22.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.22.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.23 Tianjin MOTIMO

5.23.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.23.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.23.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.24 Hangzhou Hualv

5.24.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.24.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.24.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.25 Hangzhou NW

5.25.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.25.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.25.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.26 Zhaojin Motian

5.26.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.26.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.26.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.27 Ningbo Changqi Porous

5.27.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.27.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.27.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

