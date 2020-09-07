“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Chloromethane Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2024

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Chloromethane Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Chloromethane market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Chloromethane market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2024. The report studies the worldwide Chloromethane market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Chloromethane Market Report:

AkzoNobel, KEM ONE, Dow Chemical, Tokuyama Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AGC Chemicals, Occidental Chemical, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, SRF, INEOS, Ercros, Jinling Group, Juhua Chemical, LUXI Chemical, Dongyue, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical, Lee & Man Chemical, Dahai-Group, CHC, CCPHC

Chloromethane Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Methyl Chloride, Methylene Chloride, Chloroform, Carbon Tetrachloride,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Chloromethane Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Methyl Chloride

1.1.2 Methylene Chloride

1.1.3 Chloroform

1.1.1.4 Carbon Tetrachloride

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Chloromethane Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Chloromethane Market by Types

Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Carbon Tetrachloride

2.3 World Chloromethane Market by Applications

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.4 World Chloromethane Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Chloromethane Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Chloromethane Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Chloromethane Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Chloromethane Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 AkzoNobel

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 KEM ONE

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Dow Chemical

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Tokuyama Corporation

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 AGC Chemicals

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Occidental Chemical

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 SRF

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 INEOS

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Ercros

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Jinling Group

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Juhua Chemical

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 LUXI Chemical

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Dongyue

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.17 Lee & Man Chemical

5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.18 Dahai-Group

5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.19 CHC

5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.20 CCPHC

5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Thank You.”