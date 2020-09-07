Global Micro-mobility Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Requirement Type, by Application, by Autonomy Level, by Power Source, and by Region.

Global Micro-mobility Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Micro-mobility Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Micro-mobility Market Dynamics;

Micro-mobility represents a potentially huge global market and the key players (regulators, industry, consumers) need to work closely together to make it a success. Micro-mobility is also widely praised for its potential to reduce congestion, as it replaces or complements public transport by covering primarily first/last mile trips. Various factors such as rapidly growing demand for shared mobility solutions, including ridesharing, e-hailing, and car sharing in urban areas, increasing investments in the micro-mobility mode of transportation by several key players and governments across the globe and continuous increase in urban population since the past decade is mainly driving the global micro-mobility market over the forecast period. Looking at possible future developments, micro-mobility is not necessarily limited to personal mobility, but also becoming the way to manage personal deliveries and include a shared fleet of delivery drones or autonomous delivery shuttles that could be made available for occasional rent through a smartphone to send or receive small parcels within designated areas. Shared cargo e-bikes like existing sharing schemes are a more realistic option in the short run.

However, aspects such as its safety record and the financial viability of existing micro-mobility sharing schemes and less awareness about micro-mobility schemes in underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Micro-mobility Market is segmented by Requirement Type, by Location, by Application, by Autonomy Level, by Power Source, and by Region. By requirement type, short distance trips segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Short distance micro-mobility used for personal transportation on paved roads, sidewalks, and paths, and does not cover devices used for vocational purposes and commercial goods/services delivery or for off-road. Similarly, motorized wheelchairs and personal mobility devices are used for short-distance trips by people with disabilities. By the autonomy level, the autonomous segment is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period. Autonomous micro-mobility devices are fully motorized and capable of movement without human power, in which the rider provides some human-powered propulsion (such as by pedalling or kicking). They usually involve a battery-powered electric motor but may also be capable of using another energy source, such as gasoline. Major Market players in the micro-mobility market, such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Lyft, are using autonomous micro-mobility.

By geography, North America held 39.89% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the massive adoption of kick scooter sharing services. The United States is a leading region in this market. In United States operators, users and municipalities are moving toward an equilibrium where the benefits of micro-mobility have become apparent. The potential for micro-mobility to replace automobile trips, coupled with financial opportunities presented by the massive injection of venture capital into the industry, has led to global automakers such as Ford and General Motors to invest in micro-mobility services in this region. In 2018, Seattle became the first US city to establish a permanent regulatory permit requiring shared micro-mobility vehicle operators to meet certain requirements to provide service in the city. Many other cities followed suit, drafting regulatory frameworks that would permit these services and more seamlessly integrate them with existing transportation.

North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period. Various countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a steady adoption of the other micro-mobility solutions, such as bike-sharing, and scooter sharing, making it one of the most lucrative regions in the world for service providers.

The report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators. Key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Micro-mobility Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Micro-mobility Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Micro-mobility Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro-mobility Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Micro-mobility Market

Global Micro-mobility Market Segmentation by Requirement Type

• First and Last Mile Trips

• Short Distance Trips

Global Micro-mobility Market Segmentation by Application

• Commercial

• Private

Global Micro-mobility Market Segmentation by Autonomy Level

• Manual

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous

Global Micro-mobility Market Segmentation by Power Source

• Man-powered

• Fuel-powered

• HEV

• PHEV

• BEV

Global Micro-mobility Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Micro-mobility Market Major Players

• Marble

• Easymile SAS

• Skip Transportation

• Spin Scooters

• Sway Mobility

• Floatility GmbH

• Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd.

• Bird Rides Inc.

• LimeBike

• Rydies

• Segway Inc.

• Dynamic Bicycles

• Scoot Network

• Zagster

• Grubhub

• Postmates

• Uber

• Ola

• DoorDash

• Zomato

• Micro Mobility Systems

• GoJek

• GoBike

