US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and by Geography.

US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle can be distinguished from other electric vehicle on aspects, containing longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, & their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles/ hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles/hour. However purely electric vehicles have some limitations, usually counting with lower range & higher weight.

Fluctuation in crude oil prices:

Oil prices were mixed on 4th May 2020 as countries started to comfort coronavirus lockdowns, though a fresh fight between the United States & China over the origin of the virus weighed on values. Worldwide fuel demand fell by an expected 30 % in April, & weak consumption is anticipated to overhang the crude market for months, even as key world oil-producing nations & companies quickly reduce output. Oil prices rose on 14th May 2020 after the International Energy Agency estimate lower global stockpiles in the second half of 2020, even as worries remain over a second surge in coronavirus infections in coming months. Crude values have marked up in the last two weeks as some countries relaxed coronavirus restrictions & lockdowns to allow factories and shops to reopen. Brent crude futures rose 88 %, or 3 %, to $30.07 a barrel, at $30.12 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 81 %, or 3.2 %, to $26.10 a barrel.

Tesla possesses more than half the US market:

Tesla is keeping the US electric car market active & rising as new data shows that the California-based automaker holds about 60 percent of the US market. The market maturing & expanding, especially in Europe & China. However, in the US, the market losing strength if it wasn’t for Tesla, which owns about 60% of the US electric car market.

The US market is mostly because of the strong sales performance of Tesla’s Model 3. Tesla sold 140,000 Model 3 cars in 2018, making it the best-selling electric vehicle in the United States (60 % market share) and globally (7 %). For the first time in the country, an electric vehicle model sold equally as well as comparable internal-combustion-engine cars. While high sales numbers for the Model 3 in 2018 were partially supported by EV tax credits & high demand from the list of booking holders, they still show that electric vehicles can be attractive alternatives to gasoline-powered cars & that a strong market potential exists for a rising number of premium & mass-premium customers. Nevertheless, market development will also depend on regulatory developments, given ongoing discussions between federal & national parties regarding the rollback of 2025 fuel-economy standards as well as state authority under the Clean Air Act.

Fluctuating oil prices & Covid-19 might delay progress of electric vehicles but not indefinitely:

Covid-19 has by now accounted for over a quarter of a Mn deaths. In 2020, the global GDP is anticipated to contract by at least 4.5 % and the auto industry expects revenues to drop by over $100 Bn. As recovery strategies are being framed, urgencies will apparently swing to survival mode. Healthcare spending & the economic losses incurred will consume all & more of the incentive announced by countries. Expecting political opinion & investment to address the impending climate change crisis at this time can be considered as naiveté. The auto industry which has looked to electrification as its best contribution to a greener planet will find its resolution. China, a leading indicator of electric vehicle markets, is expected to see a decline in EV sales in 2020 owing to a combination of expiry of subsidies, a cash-constrained economy and low oil prices.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market, By Drive Type

• Plug-in Hybrid

• Pure Electric

US Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• BMW

• Daimler

• General Motors

• Nissan

• Ford

• Renault

• Rimac

• Tesla Motors

• Kia

• Mitsubishi

• Peugeot

• Volkswagen

• Venturi

