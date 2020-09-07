Global IoT Telecom Services Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Connectivity Type, Network Management Solution, Service Type, Application and Region.

Global IoT Telecom Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.80 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The technological development is driving the connectivity and transformation of traditionally devices into connected, data generating, Internet of Things (IoT) devices. An introduction of IoT in telecom is set to transform the role of telecom service providers in empowering communication between people and devices.

Recently, the emergence of smartphones as a form of mobile computation devices, and increase the amount of offered information, lifestyle and entertainment services delivered through the smartphone applications are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global IoT telecom services market. The IoT and machine to machine technologies have become increasingly crucial in the telecommunication sector along with the digital revolution. According to the research, the IoT can generate US $1.8 trillion in revenue for mobile network operators. Telecom companies are focusing to develop innovative methods and applications to monetize IoT solutions to get the benefit from emerging revenue opportunities.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63786

An increase in adoption of Telco could, penetration of smart connected devices, and need for network bandwidth management and automation in communication operations are expected to drive the global IoT telecom services market. In addition, the evolving next-generation wireless networks and usage of smart technology & distributed applications are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the telecom IoT market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the work of telecommunication regulation agencies and various international agreements have caused the profits of telecommunication services to drop due to some of the restraint factors. Additionally, service providers are facing competition from companies, which are delivering alternative communication services. Over-the-top (OTT) content services alone have caused the decrease of revenues from voice calls and SMS in the telecommunication sector. The connectivity requirements of massively rolled out IoT devices are not satisfied with the current cellular network installations. Installations of.2G, 3G and LTE are limiting the IoT applications due to their power-hungry protocol implementations. Also, high prices of the embedded modules, networking equipment and data transmission and poor coverage in the non-urban are expected to limit the global IoT telecom services market.

North America held the XX% share in the global IOT telecom services market in 2019. The growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of connected devices and technologies. The region is early adopter of the technologies. Presence of the prominent key players and well established telecommunication infrastructure are expected to drive the regional market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the population and penetration of the smartphone is expected to drive the market growth in the region, Established players from other markets have started to expand their global footprint into the mobility space by having an MVNO licence in Asia.

Various Telecom operators are utilizing digital platforms that combine connectivity, mobile, analysis, security, and cloud to support business, which in turn facilitates maximum revenue opportunities for them. Some of the key applications areas vehicle telematics, logistics tracking, industrial automation, traffic management, and others are boosting the growth of the Telecom IoT market. The IoT platform telecom key players are trying to enhance their M2M investments as IoT platforms and try to partner up with other platform providers. Many service providers have to come up with platform solution, which will meet IoT requirements of aggregation, storage, processing, management and sharing of data.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IoT Telecom Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IoT Telecom Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global IoT Telecom Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT Telecom Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63786

Scope of the Global IoT Telecom Services Market

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Connectivity Technology

• Cellular Technologies

• LPWAN

• NB-IoT

• RF-Based

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Network Management Solution

• Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization

• Network Traffic Management

• Network Security Management

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Service Type

• Business Consulting Services

• Device and Application Management Services

• Installation and Integration Services

• IoT Billing and Subscription Management

• M2M Billing Management

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Application

• Smart Building and Home Automation

• Capillary Networks Management

• Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

• Vehicle Telematics

• Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management

• Energy and Utilities

• Smart Healthcare

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global IoT Telecom Services Market

• AT&T, Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Ericsson

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Aeris

• China Mobile Ltd.

• Vodafone Group PLC.

• T-Mobile USA, Inc.

• Sprint Corporation

• Swisscom AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IoT Telecom Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IoT Telecom Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IoT Telecom Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IoT Telecom Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IoT Telecom Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IoT Telecom Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IoT Telecom Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IoT Telecom Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IoT Telecom Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of IoT Telecom Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-iot-telecom-services-market/63786/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com