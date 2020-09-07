Global Direct Carrier Billing Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Feature, Platform, and Region.

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Direct carrier billing empowers communications service providers (CSPs) to directly contribute in the over-the-top market by delivering a payment option for consumers on their mobile phone bills. CSPs can take a margin for offering the payment service, which is expected to increase the significant revenue.

Direct carrier billing enables individuals to consume digital content through the Internet, which enhances the ease of payment. An increase in acceptance of consumers for digital goods is expected to boost the growth of the global direct carrier billing market during the forecast period. Consumers are spending more time and energy on their Android / Windows / iOS smart phones and tablets. Also, An increase in prominence of mobile gaming, demand for over-the-top (OTT) content, and penetration of smartphones are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market. Digital Content is the main driver of direct carrier billing all over the world. As content consumption grows, the volume of these transactions also increases.

Despite the direct carrier billing market has huge potential for growth, regulatory challenges and competitive pressures from other payment technologies are expected to address a number of issues to win their share of the payments market. Direct carrier billing has several limitations over other mobile payment options. The most significant limitation is the type and value of goods, which can be purchased.

The Android and iOS are expected to take a hit because of the expected launch delays and inventory issues from the pandemic challenges. Android smartphone share is expected to hold 86% with a slight increase during the forecast period. In 2020, volumes are expected to drop to 2.3% YoY. The COVID-19 is expected to hurt iOS the in short-term with an expected volume to drop to US$ XX Mn, down 2.5% year. It is expected to delay the most awaited 5G iPhones, which were expected later in 2020. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China is expected to grow at 7.8% during the forecast period by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

North America is estimated to hold the dominant position in the direct carrier billing market. An increase in usage of direct carrier billing platform, demands for trending digital contents, and collaborations of platform providers with several content creators and constant services in the U.S are expected to boost the regional market growth. On the other hand, mobile contents market is expected to grow and reach US $XX Mn. The growth in the market is attributed to the great development in the industry and increases the number of subscribers. Europe will keep a central role in the world market. The new regulation update is standardizing and enhancing payment efficiency across the EU fintech industry by promoting innovation and competition between banks and new payment service providers. These new services will look to challenge existing companies like MasterCard and Visa by offering a range of services that make banking hassle-free and are shaped to increase the customer experience.

Some of the prominent communications service providers like AT&T, Rogers Communications, Telefónica and Vodafone have adopted DCB to deliver an open standard for a growing number of applications. Also, several in-app payment key players are partnering with mobile operators like Cashlog, Fortumo, BOKU, Buongiorno and Bango that offer SDKs that developers can integrate into their smartphone and tablet apps. For instance, boxPay has partnered with cable operators to support in-app transactions through smart TV apps.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Direct Carrier Billing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Direct Carrier Billing Market

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Type

• Limited DCB

• Pure DCB

• MSISDN Forwarding

• Others

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Feature

• Pre-Defined Window

• PIN Defined

• Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated

• Others

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Platform

• Windows

• Android

• IOS

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Copmonent

• Ticketing

• Gambling

• Physical Goods Purchases

Global Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Direct Carrier Billing Market

• NTT DoCoMo, Inc.

• Bango Plc

• Boku Inc.

• Singapore Telecommunications Limited

• Swisscom AG

• T-Mobile US, Inc.

• Fortumo

• DIMOCO

• Orange S.A.

• Digital Turbine Inc.

